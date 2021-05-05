Legislators aligned with the president of The Savior Nayib Bukele had promised to appoint suitable judges before removing the five magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice and the Attorney General, a measure that was seen as a blow to the institutionality in the Central American country.

But critics maintain that none of the new judges – appointed without parliamentary debate – has constitutional experience and some even work for the Bukele government.

Those elected to the Constitutional Chamber -who played a key role in blocking some of Bukele’s most aggressive measures during the coronavirus pandemic- are the lawyers Oscar Alberto López Jerez, Elsy Dueñas Lovos, Héctor Nahum Martínez, José Ángel Pérez Chacón and Luis Javier Suárez Magaña.

Lawyer Eduardo Escobar, from the non-governmental organization Acción Ciudadana, told The Associated Press that of the five elected, two are currently magistrates from other chambers who have no experience in constitutional matters. And one of them is nothing less than the new president of the Chamber, López Jerez.

Escobar also highlighted that some have worked in the Bukele government or they are linked to allied parties. It is what, he assured, is a nexus that conflicts with the independence established by the constitution as a requirement to be a Supreme Court magistrate.

The new deputies of the Parliament of El Salvador were sworn in on Saturday, May 1. Photo: AP

López Jerez was elected magistrate of the Civil Chamber for the period 2015-2024 and will now be president of the Supreme Court of Justice and of the Constitutional Chamber from May 1 to June 30, 2021.

Although he has extensive experience in criminal law, he has no experience in the constitutional field.

In turn, he is criticized for his closeness to former attorney general Luis Martínez, who is imprisoned and prosecuted for various crimes.

Attorney Lovos developed her career as a trial judge, sentencing judge, and chamber magistrate. She was the first member of the Administrative Litigation Chamber before being appointed to the Constitutional Chamber.

While Pérez Chacón, appointed second member of the Constitutional Chamber, served as legal advisor to the Bukele presidency and represented the State in the trial of the El Mozote massacre, in which soldiers murdered almost a thousand peasants in 1981. He also worked in the Constitutional Chamber.

Police guard the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice in San Salvador on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Nahum Martínez, who has a master’s degree in constitutional criminal law, was for several years a prosecutor of the Specialized Unit against Money Laundering of the Public Ministry and was in charge of criminal proceedings against several corrupt former officials.

He was an advocate for the director of the National Civil Police when he was questioned by the previous Legislative Assembly.

Suárez Magaña, the third member of the Chamber for the period 2021-2027, was working as a commissioner of the Institute for Access to Public Information on behalf of the journalists’ union, despite the fact that he has never practiced journalism.

He also worked in the General Superintendency of Electricity and Communications, a dependency of the presidency.

In the midst of national and international criticism of Bukele for the dismissal of the judges, before next June 1, the Legislative Assembly must elect five magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice for the period 2021-2030.

By Marcos Alemán, The Associated Press

