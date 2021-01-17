The open dispute between the government of Donald Trump and that of Andrés Manuel López Obrador over a former Mexican minister accused of drug trafficking continues to grow.

This Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico (FGR) published the complete public file of the investigation with which it decided to exonerate General Salvador Cienfuegos, former Aztec defense chief accused of drug trafficking in the United States. But the version released by prosecutors has so many crossed out pages that it is almost impossible to know what had been investigated.

It all happened hours after Mexico had provoked the rejection of Washington by publishing the documentation that the US justice had gathered to accuse the former head of Defense under the government of former President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

As reported by the agency The Associated Press, the report published by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office includes a section of 226 pages completely crossed out, followed shortly after by another of 275 pages. In the few fragments with less edited text, all names and images were crossed out.

The president of Mexico himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was involved in the case. Photo: Xinhua

Authorities appeared to have trouble controlling the damage to the reputation of the Mexican judicial system after it took Aztec prosecutors just five days to fully acquit retired General Cienfuegos of the accusations made in the United States, backed by years of investigation, that the military allegedly aided drug traffickers in exchange for bribes.

Complaint by López Obrador

The case, a real political scandal, was also increased by the fact that President López Obrador became directly involved. Not only did he endorse the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office to exonerate Cienfuegos, but he also said that they had “fabricated evidence,” which outraged the US Department of Justice and the DEA, the country’s anti-drug agency.

Cienfuegos was arrested in Los Angeles, California, in October last year and accused by the United States of working for the H-2 drug cartel, of the late drug leader Juan Patron Sánchez. The arrest was based on a DEA investigation that took almost 7 years.

But in November, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office and the US Department of Justice reached an extraordinary agreement whereby the United States dropped the charges of drug trafficking and money laundering against Cienfuegos, in exchange for an investigation in Mexico.

An image from 2018 shows the then President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, with the Chief of the Navy, Francisco Soberon (right) and the Minister of Defense, Salvador Cienfuegos. Photo: AFP

According to the newspaper The New York Times, there was strong pressure from Mexico for this to happen. The López Obrador government even went threaten to expel to DEA agents deployed in Mexican territory if the general was not extradited.

The Trump administration finally decided to give in in order to continue operating in Mexico against drug cartels. Apparently, the speed of exonerating the general would be to anticipate the change of government in the United States.

On Saturday, the US Department of Justice said the full release of the evidence violated a legal aid treaty and questioned whether Washington could continue to share information with Mexico.

This further strained the security relations between both parties, after the Aztec government’s decision to restrict the activity of US agents and withdraw their immunity, even after General Cienfuegos was returned to his country and not tried in the United States. .

López Obrador pointed out that, although many Mexicans see US courts as flawless institutions, those responsible for this investigation worked unprofessionally.

The visible fragments of the new report published in Mexico seem to refer to requests to the Army to investigate the credibility of the accusations and to collect the income declared by Cienfuegos.

Messages from traffickers

The 751-page document that US authorities shared with Mexico consists largely of intercepted BlackBerry messages in which deceased traffickers described dealings with a person often nicknamed “The Godfather” and identified by investigators as Cienfuegos.

López Obrador has relied heavily on the Army for a number of projects that go beyond security, and his government appeared to have responded to the military outrage for the arrest of Cienfuegos, denouncing that the US authorities had not adequately reported the case in advance.

The published documents include an alleged intercepted conversation between the H-2 cartel leader and Daniel Silva Gárate, a lieutenant who allegedly served as a liaison with the general. In text messages, Silva-Gárate told his boss that several men with military-style haircuts had brought him to the headquarters of the Defense Ministry for a meeting with “The Godfather.”

Silva-Gárate also recorded that “The Godfather” had told him that they would do great things with him and that “they will never carry out strong operations”, alluding to police raids. “May you sleep peacefully,” Silva-Gárate graphed to his boss about the alleged response that “The Godfather” would have given him.

Source: AP and EFE