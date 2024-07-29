Monday, July 29, 2024, 10:27











The international reaction to the election results in Venezuela was not long in coming, especially among Latin American partners. A dozen countries in the region, as well as the United States, have expressed serious doubts about the legality of the process and called on the National Electoral Commission to be “maximally transparent.” In addition to a statement issued by eight governments warning against any possible irregularities during Sunday’s election, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guatemala and Costa Rica have issued messages on Monday in which they suspect that the elections have not been transparent and do not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people.

The European Union has joined the demands for “transparency”. It considers the counting of all votes and “access to the minutes” of the polling stations to be “vital” in order to dispel suspicions or confirm the existence of irregularities. “The people of Venezuela voted on the future of their country in a peaceful and massive way. Their will must be respected,” said the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

“Hard to believe”



Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Monday that the results that gave victory to the current president, Nicolás Maduro, “are difficult to believe” and warned that his government will not recognize “any result that is not verifiable.” From Argentina, its president, Javier Milei, has expressed himself in similar terms and assured that his government “will not recognize another fraud” in Venezuela, where citizens have chosen “to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.”

Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo has gone a step further, demanding a “full recount” of votes cast by Venezuelans and their verification by an “independent audit.”

Among the most severe reactions was that of the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Javier González-Olaechea, who posted the following message on the X network: “I condemn in all its extremes the sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud by the Government of Venezuela. Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people.” Meanwhile, the Executive of Panama joined the declaration of several Latin American nations, including Ecuador, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay and Uruguay, made before the electoral balance was known, where they asked for a “transparent” process and that the popular will be “fully” respected.

The United States has also expressed its misgivings. The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, has made public his “serious concern that the announced result does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.” For his part, the diplomatic delegate of the White House for Latin America, Brian Nichols, has demanded from the National Electoral Commission of Venezuela “access to all political parties and civil society to the counting of votes. The credibility of the electoral process depends on it.”

The first response of the Chavista government to these criticisms was to denounce the “interference” of foreign governments in the Venezuelan elections. The most unusual episode took place in Buenos Aires, where the Argentine Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, announced that she would wait in front of the Venezuelan embassy to find out the results of the polls. The Caracas government responded that Milei’s cabinet “threatened to invade” its embassy.