Vito speaks, the father of Patrizia Nettis, the journalist found dead by suicide

“There was a first thought when I learned the news of my daughter’s death and there will be a last one when perhaps we will know the truth, the judicial one”: Vito Nettis, the father of Patrizia, the journalist who committed suicide in her home on 29 June in Fasano, is searching for the truth together with his wife and tells it in an interview with Affari Italiani.



“In this period of time there have been, are and will be only pain, tears, anger and a lot of frantic work to seek the truth, until my last breath.”

About four months have passed since that June 29th when at 2pm “we were reached by a phone call from our son-in-law, who informed us that he was going by car, from Gioia to Fasano, because he had been informed that Patrizia had fallen ill and 118 had intervened” recalls Vito Nettis, with an indelible scar in his heart.

“My wife and I also left immediately by car and at the traffic lights at the intersection between the SP2 of Selva di Fasano and the SS172 towards Locorotondo-Fasano, through a further phone call from my son-in-law who had already arrived in Fasano, we learned of the death . It was 3pm. “I don’t remember anything about the route I took driving my car from that point to Patrizia’s house. I later reconstructed the times from the call log on my cell phone.

“It was the worst summer of our lives. In the same period, in the year 2011, I was diagnosed with a malignant tumor on my tongue, I underwent a major surgery which caused me a very serious disability, with permanent speech and eating problems, I canceled my professional activity for over six months with large economic problems. I was convinced that that was the worst period of my life while, compared to what happened now, it seems like a holiday period to me.”

While Vito Nettis retraces the day of the tragedy, all around there is the deafening silence of a pain suffocated by life that goes on. Which must go on, even for Patrizia’s nine-year-old son, Vittorio.

On October 20th the technical consultant of the Brindisi prosecutor’s office was supposed to deliver the report, but it was postponed by a week because there seems to be some news relating to the Mac which was managed to be unlocked by sending a request to the American Apple. The experts, including those appointed by the lawyer Giuseppe Castellaneta who represents the Nettis family, and by the lawyer Marcello Vinci of the Fasano entrepreneur, the only person investigated in the affair, will receive a link through which they can analyze the cloud.

Mac, he remembers, seemed to have disappeared since the day of Patrizia Nettis’ disappearance and was found only in September, exactly where he used to put it at the end of the working day as press officer for the municipality of Fasano, in the second drawer of the desk, in his office.

“Pain certainly does not require description and justification, but unbelief does. The disbelief was always supported by the certainty that Patrizia was not depressed, she was strongly motivated, she had planned her activities for the very short, medium and long future for herself and her son and we were involved in it” continues Vito Nettis.

“In civilized countries, investigations are carried out by the judiciary with the use of police forces and the collaboration of family members and citizens. We family members are providing maximum collaboration and I hope that all those who have useful information for the investigation are doing the same. My overexposure on Facebook and the involvement of the mass media serve precisely to raise citizens’ awareness, so that those who believe they have useful information for the investigations collaborate with the police forces and investigating magistrates.”

Vito, who is hiding the truth?

“Definitely the possible culprits, I can’t imagine any others.”

In addition to the only person under investigation in the case for persecution and incitement to suicide, the Fasano businessman, many wonder why a very well-known and married man in the city of Fasano, with whom Patrizia Nettis was in love, was not also involved in the case. At least, that’s what some friends the journalist confided in said.

“They described to me the relationships she had with two people, according to what they had learned directly from my daughter over time. I understand that the investigators were duly informed.”

What would you like to say to these men?

“Let them tell the investigators everything they know in order to clarify what happened in the hours immediately preceding his death.”

In the hours before her death, Patrizia Nettis was heard by neighbors arguing with two men in the square. The same ones involved, one in the investigation and one on the lips of friends and the many citizens who, like the family, are looking for the truth.

“In these three months I have not found anyone who has not returned to me, with tears in their eyes, a beautiful memory of her, both human and professional.” Memories that Vito shares on his Facebook profile together with the many sporting activities that Gioia del Colle are dedicating to the memory of the journalist Patrizia Nettis, a sports lover.

Vito, what is the best memory you have of your daughter?

“Among the many I will mention four. The day she was born and the midwife put her in my arms: I kissed her and said ‘welcome to this world’. The day she became a mother: she was perfect from the first moment and she continued to be so until the last day of her life. The two times she won the “Michele Campione” journalism award. Finally, Enrico Spada’s memory in the online newspaper OASport, with which she had been collaborating for just six months, the day after her death: “And this… who is she? This is Patrizia Nettis, one of us! Hi Patti! Let’s not forget you!”

