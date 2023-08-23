Suspicion of Urkinta | Hus: Patients’ personal information cards have been looked at

In Hus, the personal data of even several hundred patients has been examined. Urkinna’s motive is in the investigation.

Hus Group now find out whether the employees who extracted the patients’ data had a legal right to review the data, i.e. whether they participated in the treatment of the patients in some way.

Chief administrative physician of Hus Teppo Heikkilä says that investigating the case is laborious, as every employee involved in the patient’s care has a job-related right to view the patient’s information.

“Working in a hospital without such a right is practically impossible. We now have to go through the log data and evaluate the matter on a patient-by-patient basis.”

Tuesday there was news about a widespread suspicion of exhumation in Hus. Three employees are suspected of cheating, who, according to Heikkilä, are nurses and secretaries.

In each of the three cases, dozens or hundreds of patients have been subjected to urking. In the most extensive suspicion of organ abuse, the data of around nine hundred patients have been examined.

The investigations in Hus are still in progress, and the exact number of patients is not yet known, says Heikkilä.

“We assess on a case-by-case basis whether there are any labor management consequences or whether the employee can possibly even be fired.”

Patients whose information has been hacked can report the matter to the police.

Some of the healthcare workers who hacked the patients’ information were no longer employed by Hus when the incident came to light.

In the largest in some of the cases that have now come to light, according to Heikkilä, the employees have looked at the patients’ personal information cards. The cards show the patient’s name, social security number and address information.

Heikkilä says that medical record information, diagnoses or other health information is not displayed in the personal information card. In some cases, however, the personal information card may contain information about whether the patient is being treated in the ward.

According to Heikkilä, there is a risk that personal data will be misused.

At this stage, he is not yet able to take a position on what has been the motive for viewing the data.

“It may just be curiosity, but the possibility of other motives cannot be ruled out. Yes, this is a serious matter anyway.”

Urkin suspicions woke up under Hus’s self-control. The law obliges Hus to monitor the use of register data.

“More precisely, I don’t want to open these procedures. It involves various information security issues, which I don’t like to open in public.”

Do you do spot tests, or do you have continuous monitoring?

“I will not take a stand on this.”

Will the control be tightened?

“The cases show that our self-monitoring works. However, there are also elements associated with them, from which we should learn and develop both our practices related to data protection and personnel training.”

In spring Suspicion of hacking appeared in Hus during an inspection by the Digital and Population Information Agency. At that time, the accountant who handled customer invoicing was suspected of hacking the data of hundreds of patients. The minister was also the subject of the investigation.

The suspect in Urkinna was a dual citizen of Finland and Russia. His employment at Hus has been terminated.