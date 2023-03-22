Suspicion of terrorism | This is what a thirty-year-old suspected of terrorist crimes is like – He leads a “nationalist” association

A 28-year-old Finnish man suspected of terrorist crimes has participated in nationalist association and party activities.

The Central Criminal Police a 28-year-old Finnish man suspected of terrorist crimes has participated in nationalist association and party activities. He leads a student association that classifies itself as nationalist.

According to its own rules, the aim of the association is to promote the issues of “nationalistically minded” university students and those with higher education. In addition, it aims to address discrimination arising from nationalistic convictions in the context of interest monitoring.

The man said in an interview last year that the organization has about a dozen or a little more members. The members want to challenge, among other things, the hegemony of the university world, which in their opinion consists of, among other things, woke ideology and cultural Marxism.

Terrorist crimes the suspect has previously participated in the activities of Basic Finns and was their candidate in municipal elections. On social media, he says that he left the party a few years ago.

The man was a prominent actor in the youth organization of fundamental Finns in Lapland before the party’s youth organization was abolished in 2020. Doctor of research specializing in the extreme right Tommi Kotonen says that the man belonged to an ethno-nationalist group of basic Finnish youth. According to Kotonen, the Lapin group he represented belonged to the most radical end of the youth organization.

After the Basic Finns, the man has been involved in at least some way with openly racist and fascist people blue and black movement with the party. Among other things, he appears on social media in a picture published by the party. In addition, he himself has shared information about the blue and black movement on social media.

The man says online that he was organizing an expression of opinion at Oodi, Helsinki’s central library, in July 2022. At that time, a story time was organized for children in Oodi.

According to Oodi’s program information, Satutuokio was aimed at 1-5 year olds. The storyteller was drag artist Gaylien 2000. The main theme of Satutuoki was the promotion of diversity and self-acceptance as it is.

Man has studied law. His current address information is secret, but he has previously lived in northern Finland.

Criminal suspicions, on the other hand, have a connection to Päijät-Häme. It can be concluded from the fact that the detention session was organized in the district court of the region. The police say they searched the suspect’s home in March.

The Päijät-Häme district court arrested a man on Wednesday on suspicion of being trained to commit a terrorist crime and a gross firearm crime committed with terrorist intent

According to HS’s information, the suspect has not previously been charged with other crimes.