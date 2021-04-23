E.A 49-year-old French policewoman was killed on Friday in a knife attack in the police station in the city of Rambouillet in southwest Paris. According to initial findings, the perpetrator attacked the officer with a knife in the early afternoon and stabbed her fatally in the throat. This was followed by an exchange of fire between the police officers acting in self-defense, in which the perpetrator was killed. The city with around 26,000 inhabitants is considered peaceful.

The deed brings back bad memories in France. The country has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years, killing more than 250 people. In October, the teacher Samuel Paty was brutally murdered by an Islamist. The act had caused great horror internationally. A short time later, an attacker struck a church in Nice and killed three people there with a knife. There are also frequent brutal attacks by Islamist extremists on the police.

The investigators assume an act of terrorism. “In the fight against Islamist terrorism, we do not give in,” said President Emmanuel Macron after the bloody act. The course of the act and the statements of the perpetrator are reasons why the anti-terror investigators took over, said anti-terror prosecutor Jean-François Ricard at the scene. The woman was murdered “cowardly”. Ricard didn’t give any details.

The perpetrator is said to be a man from Tunisia who was previously unknown to the authorities. He is said to have shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is great) and was about 36 years old. He is said to have recently moved to Rambouillet. The prosecutor did not comment on this. Investigators, however, arrested three people near Paris. You are now in custody. All three people came from the environment of the 36-year-old suspect. The confirmed judicial circles of the German Press Agency (dpa) on Friday evening in Paris. It is common in terrorist investigations in France for people close to suspects to be taken into police custody for questioning. Investigators also searched two apartments, including that of the suspect from Tunisia, according to information from the AFP news agency.

Castex: Determined fight against terrorism

Prime Minister Jean Castex immediately rushed to the scene of the crime. It was reminiscent of brutal attacks in the Paris area, such as the bloody attack on the teacher Samuel Paty. “I want to say to all French people that our determination to fight all forms of terrorism is intact,” he said. He called the killed woman an “everyday hero”. Macron wrote on Twitter that the police officer was called “Stéphanie”. The country stands by her family, her colleagues and the police.

The anti-terror investigators are now investigating, among other things, murder in connection with a terrorist project. Media reported that the woman was surprised by the attacker when entering the police station. The act is said to have occurred in the entrance area, the mother of two children had just returned from her break. She is said to have worked in the police station for years.

Jérome Moisant from the police union Unité SGP Police told Franceinfo that the woman who was killed worked in administration. The attacker had previously behaved conspicuously in front of the guard.

The broadcaster BFM TV also reported that the attacker should have watched a jihadist video on his phone before the crime. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, meanwhile, instructed the prefects in the country to increase security around police stations. They are intended to increase vigilance and security measures, especially at the entrance areas.

Marine Le Pen criticizes the government

The act sparked violent reactions in France. The far-right politician Marine Le Pen commented on Twitter that the same horrors always followed one another. It is always the “same Islamist motives”. She accused the government of being too lax on security issues. The president of the capital region, Valérie Pécresse, spoke of a “barbaric” attack.

The Police National wrote of “immeasurable pain”. “Our colleague Stéphanie M. was murdered cowardly in the police station of Rambouillet,” it said. The act also caused concern internationally. “I express the full solidarity of Europe in this tragedy to the French people and their security forces,” wrote EU Council President Charles Michel on Twitter.

There are repeated attacks on the police in France. In autumn 2019, for example, an employee at the police headquarters in Paris killed four of his colleagues with a knife. The investigators assume a terrorist background. In 2017, a man killed an officer and injured two others on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS) claimed the act for itself. In 2016, a police officer and his partner were stabbed by a man in Magnanville, west of Paris. The perpetrator had also previously committed to IS. The French government wants to offer more protection for law enforcement officers in the country with a new security law.