London – British investigators have loud mirror-Information one 22 year old German fixed on the journey home and in Custody taken. The language is from a man from the Düsseldorf area. He should already last Monday Arrested at London Stansted Airport have been.

The Scotland Yard Police Department also told Spiegel the reason for the arrest. The man who is referred to by the mirror as a certain Florian F. is accused of incited to terrorism and corresponding Spread propaganda to have. He is called alleged Islamist designated. He is said to have committed the criminal offenses between August 15 and September 23.

England: German apparently arrested on suspicion of terrorism – probably suspected of Islamism

Already today Monday (October 19th) should the suspect the examining magistrate for a preliminary Hearing at the Westminister District Court be demonstrated. At Suspicion of terrorism usually takes place a second court in England on central criminal court in Old Bailey, London instead of. At least until then it will stay Germans probably in custody.

The 22 year old in the UK stopped, the mirror reports on before it now caught on his return trip to Germany had been. Also German security authorities should see him as a member of a North Rhine-Westphalian grouping of IS supporters to have an eye on. According to the report, the man is found as a “test case Islamism” in the card index of the constitution protection officers.

German arrested by British authorities: connection with alleged IS cell in NRW?

The alleged IS cell in NRW does not become conspicuous for the first time. In mid-April there were already four Terror suspects arrested in Germany. The Federal Prosecutor spoke at the time of planned attacks in the Federal Republic and active Contact with high-ranking members of the Islamic state. The group is also said to have had firearms. (moe) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.