I.In the course of investigations into sedition, the home of the Thuringian AfD state chairman Björn Höcke was searched. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the responsible public prosecutor in Mühlhausen on Saturday. Previously, newspapers from the Funke media group had reported about the police operation a few days ago in Höckes’ home in the Eichsfeld district reported.

For almost a year, the public prosecutor’s office has been dealing with allegations against the AfD parliamentary group chairman in the Thuringian state parliament, investigations into sedition – including statements against sea rescuer Carola Rackete, which Höcke is said to have written on social media. The search should provide information about the authorship of the statements, said the spokesman for the authorities on Saturday.

Höcke is suspected of having posted a picture of Rackete with the line: “I imported torture, sexual violence, human trafficking and murder”. He could have stigmatized a certain group of people – refugees – as criminals, according to the suspicion of the public prosecutor.

So that the public prosecutor’s investigation could officially begin against Höcke, the judiciary committee of the state parliament lifted its immunity in December last year.

Höcke is also the founder of the “wing” of the party, which was later classified as a proven right-wing extremist. The group has now formally dissolved, but in the opinion of the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the program and personal potential of the “wing” in the AfD regional association have continued. Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang had called Höcke a right-wing extremist.

Last week it became known that the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution has now classified the AfD state association under Höcke’s leadership as definitely extremist.