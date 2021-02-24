I.In the Berlin investigation against the conspiracy narrator Attila Hildmann, more than 1,000 statements are individually checked. It is about suspicion of sedition, insults and threats. “These are intensive, extensive and time-consuming investigations,” said a spokeswoman for the prosecutor on Tuesday. “The evaluation of the evidence continues.”

On Monday Hildmann posted on Telegram: “The arrest warrant is out, it is about statements on my Telegram and I am accused of high treason.” The news magazine “Spiegel” reports citing investigative circles that investigators have not known since the beginning of February where the conspiracy ideologist is. Hildmann seems to have gone underground. The district court of Berlin-Tiergarten has issued an arrest warrant against Hildmann, it says there. Among other things, he was accused of hatred, insults, threats and public incitement to criminal acts.

Public prosecutor’s office evaluates laptops

For a long time Hildmann has been writing his messages several times a day in a well-known Internet channel, where everyone can read them. Formerly known as a vegan cookbook author, he now calls himself “ultra-right” and a conspiracy preacher.

The police in Brandenburg had initially secured Hildmann’s evidence during a search of the apartment. In December, a court order in Berlin obtained that the public prosecutor’s office could evaluate several laptops, cell phones, memory cards and USB sticks. “The evaluation has been carried out since the end of December,” said the spokeswoman.

The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported that the gathering of evidence was making slow progress. One of the hard drives is said to be so badly damaged that the data cannot be read, and another is apparently protected by a password so that investigators cannot open it.

The investigations were bundled in Berlin. Justice Senator Dirk Behrendt (Greens) had justified this with effective criminal prosecution. Several preliminary investigations from Brandenburg had therefore been handed over to the authorities in the capital.

Hildmann had repeatedly appeared in protests against the corona protective measures. According to earlier information from the public prosecutor’s office, it should be clarified whether and to what extent the 39-year-old could have exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and made himself liable to prosecution.