Suspicion of official misconduct | IL: The official of the Food Agency regularly violated the government's travel and procurement rules

The price of authorized domestic trips has typically risen close to a thousand euros or even more, reports Iltalehti.

Food market commissioner Olli Wikberg is Iltalehten regularly violated the state's travel and procurement rules.

Iltalehti says that it has reviewed Wikberg's travel and expense invoices. Based on them, he has made even short domestic journeys by plane and often resorted to taxis.

According to the government's travel guidelines, business trips should basically be done in a short time and with the least total costs. For example, using a taxi is only allowed if it is cheaper than other alternatives as a whole.

Iltalehti says that Wikberg's reasons for his choice of means of transport are, among other things, urgency. He has also sometimes referred to “corona” and “carriages”.

Food Agency did this past week on Wednesday, to the Helsinki Police, an investigation request regarding the activities of Food Market Commissioner Wikberg in his official duties.

The investigation request is based on a suspicion of abuse of official position. It concerns the use of state funds in tasks related to travel and procurement.

The head of the investigation of the case Lauri Huittinen confirmed to HS on Wednesday that the police have launched a preliminary investigation related to the matter. The case is being investigated as a suspected abuse of official position.

According to the police's understanding, the suspected events take place over several years, around 2020–2023.

In addition, Wikberg has obviously made a lot of card purchases. According to Iltalehti, he has used the card to buy, among other things, an iPad tablet, SLR camera filters and stamps. Among the purchases, there are also bottles of wine bought for the “ideation afternoon” and “tyky day”. According to Iltalehti, such acquisitions can be considered questionable.

According to Iltalehti, procurements have also not been explained in any way with receipts and expense invoices. The newspaper says that the inspectors of the State Financial Services Center started to intervene in invoicing against the regulations at the end of last year.

Food market commissioner operates in connection with the Food Agency as its own organization. The Food Market Commissioner is an independent and independent authority whose tasks include advice and supervision.

The authorized person belongs to the administrative branch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. The State Council appoints an authorized person on the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for a maximum of five years at a time.

Wikberg started in his position in the fall of 2019.