Suspicion of murder | A man was killed in a public place in Jyväskylä – One arrested on suspicion of murder

The police are investigating the homicide that took place during Christmas Eve as a murder. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

Middle Finland the district court has arrested a man on suspicion of murder. The suspected act took place in a public place in Jyväskylä last Thursday.

The victim of the murder is an adult man.

Since the police investigation is still at the beginning, the title of the investigation may change.

The head of the investigation did not comment on the case to HS on Wednesday in any way due to the situation of the investigation.

A kill According to the law, it can be murder, for example, when the way of doing it is particularly brutal or cruel or the act is, for example, carefully planned.

In terms of the Criminal Code, the definition reads: “If the killing is done with serious deliberation, in a particularly brutal or cruel manner, or causing a serious public danger, and the crime is also gross when evaluated as a whole, the offender must be sentenced for murder to imprisonment for life”.

Murder is always sentenced to life imprisonment.