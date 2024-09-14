Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

In the state election on September 1, postal ballots appeared in Dresden and the surrounding area that had been manipulated in favor of the right-wing extremist micro-party Free Saxony. (Archive photo) © Robert Michael/dpa

Search in Dresden: Investigations against 44-year-old are underway. It remains unclear whether he is a member of the Free Saxony party.

Dresden- After the manipulation of ballot papers in the Saxon state election There was a search in Dresden. The State Criminal Police Office and the Dresden Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that a 44-year-old man was being investigated. During the search in the Langebrück district, possible evidence was secured. The investigators did not want to give any more specific information. However, the suspicion has grown stronger. The investigation is being conducted on suspicion of election fraud.

During the state elections on September 1, numerous manipulated postal ballots appeared in Dresden and the surrounding area. The vote on them had been changed in favor of the small, right-wing extremist party Free Saxony. They were later declared invalid.

A rally of the “Free Saxons” in Dresden. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

According to investigators, this affected 111 ballot papers in Dresden constituencies, 14 ballot papers in Radeberg and one in Dohna in the state election. In addition, 154 postal ballot papers were cast in two constituencies in Dresden-Langebrück in the local elections in June. manipulated in favour of the Free Saxons.

Election fraud: Free Saxons deny allegations of manipulation

The authorities did not want to say whether the suspect is an official or a member of this party. They said that the investigation was ongoing. The 44-year-old is currently being investigated, but it cannot be ruled out that other people may be suspected of the crime.

After the manipulation became known, the Free Saxons denied having anything to do with it. The party is classified as a right-wing extremist endeavor by the state’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution. According to the Office, they are a group of neo-Nazis, officials of the former NPD and other members or sympathizers of the scene, organized as a party. (dpa/jal)