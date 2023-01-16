The four suspects were involved in chat histories in which National Socialism was played down. The public prosecutor’s office has now declined to enter the investigation.

Two of the respirators are said to be bodyguards from Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU). They were banned from official business. Image: dpa

DThe public prosecutor’s office in Magdeburg has dropped investigations into suspected extremism against four officers from the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Saxony-Anhalt. Chats with another person had become known in which National Socialism was played down. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the suspects were recipients of these messages on Monday.

Public prosecutor Frank Baumgarten said on Monday evening that the investigation had been refused. The public prosecutor sees no criminal behavior and there were no criminal prosecution requirements: the alleged content was created between 2015 and 2017 and is therefore statute-barred.

The media reported last week that two of the LKA officers were responsible for protecting Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU).

The LKA had forbidden the two officials from the area of ​​personal protection to conduct official business. The other two officials have been transferred to office work. In addition, disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against all four – among other things, on suspicion of violating the duty of loyalty to the constitution.