GCriminal investigations into suspected extremism have been initiated against four officers from the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Saxony-Anhalt. Two officials are employed in the field of personal protection, as the Ministry of the Interior announced on Friday in Magdeburg. “By evaluating another person’s mobile phone, bilateral contacts with these officials and bilateral communication processes with (according to the current status of examination) trivializing content of National Socialism became known.”

The LKA had forbidden the two officials from the area of ​​personal protection to conduct official business. The other two officers were transferred to the office. In addition, disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against all four, among other things on suspicion of violating the duty of loyalty to the constitution. The disciplinary proceedings are suspended at the same time because of the criminal investigations that have been initiated.

The Ministry of the Interior further stated that there was never any danger for persons protected. The MDR Saxony-Anhalt had previously reported that two bodyguards were said to have been withdrawn from service by Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU). The Ministry of the Interior did not comment and referred to the ongoing proceedings and the personal rights of the officials.

The Greens and the Left are calling for clarification

According to the current status, there is no evidence that the officials were active in right-wing extremist chat groups or belong to the prepper scene, the ministry said. Preppers are people who prepare extensively for emergencies and disasters because they don’t believe that state crisis management works.







The parliamentary groups of the Greens and Left demanded clarification. “Protecting our constitutional bodies from attacks by enemies of the constitution is the task of all police officers in Saxony-Anhalt. The mere suspicion that officials with right-wing extremist attitudes could have been used to protect the prime minister in the past worries me deeply,” said the domestic policy spokesman for the Greens, Sebastian Striegel. “We now need comprehensive clarification and an inner outcry from the police. The police as an organization must itself become more defensive against enemies of the constitution in its midst,” said Striegel.

The Left MP Henriette Quade explained: “The LKA is responsible for the development of protection concepts and it is the body that should hold trusting and resilient discussions with those who are threatened. If right-wing extremists work in these places to identify and combat dangers, it is an incredible scandal and devastating for those affected and those who need protection.”