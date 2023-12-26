Home page politics

Between Christmas and New Year's Eve, suspected Chinese espionage is causing a stir in Switzerland. An alleged agent was arrested. The case has to do with US fighter jets.

Meiringen – Exciting spy thriller in the middle of the Christmas season, with a disguised Chinese restaurant in the middle of the Alps as the plot. The news of an alleged arrest of three Chinese citizens made headlines far beyond Switzerland between the holidays and New Year's Eve.

Chinese espionage in Switzerland? Case involving F-35 fighter jets causes a stir

The man, his wife and his son were suspected of having spied on a Swiss Air Force military air base in the Bernese Oberland on behalf of Beijing. Because: The Swiss are currently stationing their aviation squadron there with state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets from the USA.

According to media reports, Chinese innkeepers had leased the “Rössli” hotel not far from the runway. Apparently to observe the Lockheed Martin F-35 “Lightning II” from there, which Switzerland bought from the United States for its air force. Specifically: In September 2022, in the context of the Ukraine war, Bern announced that it would buy 36 F-35A fighter jets.

The Americans also use the Meiringen military airfield in Switzerland. Two US Navy Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter aircraft can be seen here. © IMAGO / Björn Trotsky

Again Daily Gazette Now reported, plainclothes police officers from the Bern cantonal police stormed the “Rössli” last summer and arrested the innkeeper’s family. Since then, the inn in Meiringen has been closed and rumors of a large-scale espionage operation are making the rounds, the newspaper writes on its news website. The father of the family in particular was the focus of the authorities.

F-35 fighter jets in the sights of Chinese spies: Meiringen military airfield comes into focus

Explosive: As it goes on to say, the alleged espionage was not aimed at the Swiss Air Force, which is based in Meiringen on Lake Breinzersee next to the Payerne military airfield on Lake Neuernburgersee second pillar for the air defense of the entire country with its around 8.7 million inhabitants. But: The Swiss are rehearsing emergency situations and operational scenarios there with their new F-35 fighter jets.

Stealth fighter jet from the USA: a Lockheed Martin F-35 “Lightning II”. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/US Air Force

Like this for example Bern newspaper As reported at the beginning of December, up to 2,500 launches of the new F-35 squadron are planned from Meiringen per year. Since most of the area is only surrounded by a chain-link fence, the fighter jets can be easily observed on the approximately 2,000 meter long airfield. Of course, this also applies to the take-off and landing behavior of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, which China has been monitoring for some time in the geopolitical competition with the United States.

Directly at the Swiss military airfield: three Chinese citizens are said to have been arrested

The three arrested Chinese citizens are said to have operated the “Rössli” since 2018. Loud Daily Gazette In 2022, they were targeted by the Federal Intelligence Service (NDB), which is responsible, among other things, for combating espionage in Switzerland. Explosive: According to Google Maps, the hotel-restaurant “Rössli” is located directly at the military airfield; from the rooms on the upper floors you can probably look directly over the airfield.

The hotel-restaurant “Rössli” is located right at the Meiringen military airfield in the Bernese Oberland. © Screenshot Google Maps

Again View writes, the Swiss Air Force had already tested the F-35 in Meiringen in 2019. Mysterious: The NDB was probably unable to prove that the host family was allegedly spying and had to let the father, mother and son go. However, the tabloid writes that they had neither an operating permit nor a residence permit. The family from China has now left the Alpine country and never appeared again. After a (supposed) spy thriller on a James Bond level. (pm)