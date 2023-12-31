Suspicion of embezzlement | Did a Finnish woman embezzle more than four million euros of taxpayers' money? Lived a luxurious life in New York, but says he now lives on welfare

For years, the Finnish woman lived a luxurious life in New York. Now he says he lives on social assistance. At the same time, the woman's former employer, Business Finland, is trying to get more than 4.3 million euros back from her, which she is suspected of having embezzled.

“Dear Honorable Judge Lane.” The Honorable Judge Lane.

So begins a letter received by a judge in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in November 2023.

The tone of the letter is painful. The woman who wrote it talks about her difficult situation and asks for help. The woman says that she is a single parent of four minor children, for whom every day is a struggle. He says that he lives on social assistance in order to put food on the table.