Suspicion of discrimination | Anna K’s employee said that Roma are not allowed in the restaurant – The person who was turned away at the door filed a criminal complaint

Roni Kultalehmus filed a criminal complaint about a situation that happened about a week ago, where he was not allowed to enter the Anna K restaurant.

Artist and a social media influencer Roni Kultalehmus has filed a criminal complaint with two other persons for discrimination. The announcement was made on Thursday, July 6, to the Helsinki Police Department.

HS has seen the confirmation of the criminal report.

Report of an offence relates to the situation that happened on Thursday of last week, where Kultalehmu and his two friends was not allowed into the Anna K karaoke bar in Helsinki. According to Kultalehmus the porter had told himthat Roma are not allowed in the bar.

When Kultalehmus called the restaurant after the situation, the employee who answered there said that the boss of the restaurant has a policy that Roma people cannot enter Anna K. Kultalehmus recorded the call on video and published it on social media.

Kultalehmus also contacted the equality commissioner.

After its release, the video was shared on social media. A week after its publication, the video has more than 70,000 views on Kultalehmus’ Tiktok. The video has also been tweeted by, for example, a Romani activist Leif Hagert.

Anna K manager of restaurant operations Crete Kontio told HS on Friday of last week that there is no such policy in the restaurant. On Monday, he said that the incident has not affected the restaurant’s operations.

On Monday, Kontio still had not reached the employee who answered the phone in the video.