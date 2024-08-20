Suspicion of bribery by an official | The official of the ministry said in the interrogation that he received coffee and a bun as benefits – he did not mention the violins worth thousands of euros

Suspicion of bribery by an official|The government advisor denies that the violins purchased for his child’s use were bribes. A berry industry operator accused of bribery has admitted that he thought about possible corruption in advance.

When the police arrived for the first time at the Ministry of Labor and Economy’s cabinet advisor Olli Sorainen to the door on suspicion of bribery, he told the police he knew what it was about.

That same evening, Sorainen was questioned for the first time on suspicion of taking a bribe, among other things.

At that time, he said that he thought when the police arrived at the door that they wanted to hear him as a witness and not as a suspect in a crime.

The police asked him how it feels to be a suspect in a crime.

“Surprising, unbelievable and unfounded,” Sorainen answered.

Sorainen, who was suspended from his post due to criminal suspicions, has worked in the ministry for more than two decades. There, he specializes in immigration matters, especially the prevention of labor exploitation and human trafficking.

Gravel does not see any corruption in the fact that the director of a large berry company paid for musical instruments worth thousands of euros that were used by Sorainen’s child upon request.

This is what he stated in the interrogations. He remains of the same opinion in the trial, which began on Monday.

The prosecutor demands that Sorainen be punished in the courts for taking a bribe and breaching official duty. Former CEO of Polarica Marjanhankinta company Jukka Kristoa charged with aggravated bribery.

It is suspected that Kristo bought two violins worth thousands of euros for this child at Sorainen’s initiative. Sorainen is suspected of promoting the affairs of the Polarica company led by Kristo, so that the company could get the desired number of Thai pickers to Finland.

Sorainen and Kristo deny the charges.

From the interrogation records it turns out that Sorainen did not immediately bring the violin matter to the attention of the police.

In the first questioning, the police asked Soraine if he had received any benefits. In that case, the interrogator did not mention musical instruments.

Sorainen replied that he accepted normal meeting catering. According to him, that meant coffee, a bun and juice.

Finally, in a later interrogation, the interrogator asked Sorai to tell what kind of violin his child has and how it was acquired.

In that case, Sorainen admitted that his child was using a violin owned by Polarica, to which the child has a “paid use right”.

Obnoxiousness meant, according to Sorainen, that his child had the obligation to play for free at Kristo and Polarica’s events. However, no event was organized.

“We had a clear mutual understanding that this right to use the violin has no effect on Kristo’s or my activities in the development of structures in the berry industry.”

Later, a second violin was bought to replace the first violin that Kristo paid for.

“The violin and the bow have not and were never meant to be owned by a family member. It was a matter of a reciprocal, consideration-based license agreement, based on which the violin came to be used, not owned, by a member of Sorainen’s family,” Sorainen’s defense states in its preliminary response to the district court.

Sorainen denies that he promoted Polarica’s affairs in the case of the Thai pickers in the manner presented by the prosecutor.

Yucca Kristo, on the other hand, denies that he bribed Sorai.

Kristo says that he wanted to sponsor a young and talented violinist without profit. According to his own words, he did not require or expect a favor from Soraiin.

During the interrogations, Kristo was asked why he had bought a violin for the civil servant’s child.

“Can’t I listen to music? Nothing more than that. I think it’s great to listen to people who can play. He has then promised to come and play the violin at the events,” Kristo answered.

Christian according to Sorainen assured him that it is not about corruption.

“I was very careful, I talked about bribery and corruption, but he said that there is absolutely no such thing,” Kristo said during the interrogation.

Kristo said that he was bothered when Sorainen suggested buying a violin.

Why did you bother?

“In particular, that it is not a matter of corruption or bribery.”

If you were troubled and worried about this matter, then why did you go along with this?

“That’s a good question and it still pisses me off,” Kristo answered.

According to his own words, he did not know what kind of role Olli Sorainen had in his work.

“Olli was like a bar of soap, when I’ve asked sometimes, he doesn’t think anything,” Kristo said.

Kristo said that he thought about what kind of problems he might get into if he doesn’t agree to Sorainen’s proposal regarding the violin.

Christ is also accused in another trial. According to the prosecutor, Kristo and his Thai business partner committed a total of 77 human trafficking crimes when they brought berry pickers from Thailand to Finland for forced labor.

The main hearing of the bribery trial will continue in the Helsinki District Court until mid-September.