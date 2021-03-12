D.he Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation against Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) on suspicion of accepting benefits and against his wife on suspicion of aiding and abetting. A spokeswoman for the authority confirmed this on Friday at the request of the FAZ The Hessischer Rundfunk reported about it first.

Helmut Schwan Head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The reason is the apparently excessive salary and a company car associated with the employment of Zübeyde Feldmann as head of a day care center run by the Arbeiterwohlfahrt (Awo). According to the latest findings of the public prosecutor’s office, this appointment was made “in the presence and under the influence” of Feldmann. Another accused who is said to have granted advantages in this context is a “woman from the circle of former Awo responsible persons”. Consideration from Feldmann is said to have been his benevolence towards the leadership of the Awo.

“There is nothing to the suspicion”

In an initial statement, the mayor reiterated that the allegations did not apply. They are the obvious attempt to influence two days before the local elections. The suspicion is still not true. He had no influence on his wife’s contract. The processes at the Awo are not in his sphere of influence and not under the jurisdiction of the Lord Mayor. He also had no influence on Awo contracts with the city and was not concerned with them in detail.

The spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office rejected the assumption that the date of the announcement of the investigation against Feldmann was related to the local election. One responded to media inquiries and could not hide the progress of the investigation. The initial suspicion is based on testimony and the evaluation of documents.