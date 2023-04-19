Ferrari rejected with losses

As we analyzed yesterday the FIA ​​stewards rejected the appeal presented by Ferrari on the five-second penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz for colliding with Fernando Alonso. In the press release issued by the Stewards, the new elements which according to the Maranello team were significant have been defined “to be kind duplicitous” (telemetry) e “useless” (the testimony of Sainz) since in the case of the pilot’s declaration if it had been considered important then the Madrilenian would have been summoned already at the end of the race by the Commissioners.

Even with regard to telemetry – which had already been viewed ‘live’ by the Commissioners to establish whether Sainz was to be penalized or not – the judges added that also the data brought by Ferrari have done nothing but corroborate the thesis according to which Carlos Sainz is completely (and solely) responsible for the collision with Fernando Alonso.

FIA biased towards Ferrari?

“Once again those who govern things in Formula One have highlighted the absolute lack of attention to what Ferrari says, supports, proposes, argues – writes Leo Turrini in today’s edition of The Rest of the Pug – even regardless of the dynamics of the episode in Melbourne, once again the disinterest of the international federation for the events involving the Prancing Horse is striking. It almost seems that in the FIA ​​headquarters there is a sort of prevention, if not outright prejudice, against the requests coming from Maranello“.

“Something is not working on the Ferrari-Fia axis – continues the article – in 2019 the head of the Ducati racing department was Mattia Binotto. Today the Frenchman Fred Vasseur sits in that armchair. Apparently, nothing has changed.”. It is not the first time, in fact, that the attempt by Ferrari to exercise the right of revision has not been successful. Already in 2019, for example, the five-second penalty inflicted on Vettel in Canada which was decisive for handing the victory to Lewis Hamilton was not canceled in the face of protests from Ferrari.