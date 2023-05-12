In the next races Mercedes e Ferrari they will bring updates to the internal suspension mechanics, now an increasingly relevant area in performance. To generate aerodynamic load, current Formula 1 cars rely to a large extent on ground effect, which, unlike the load released by the wings, is based on the interaction between the bottom and the ground. The height from the ground, the inclinations of the bottom and their variations therefore make an enormous difference in conditioning the flows that flow under the single-seater. To make the most of ground effect, it is now known that teams need a stable platform, i.e. a suspension capable of stabilizing the entire bottom, frame and aerodynamic appendages at a constant height from the ground and inclination. And the mechanics are one of the areas where the Red Bull Catcher is making the difference at the start of the season.

The stiffness problem

There has already been plenty of talk about the Red Bull suspension and how it has some particular characteristics that make it effective in maintaining constant ground clearance. One of these is the spit anti-pitch kinematics, i.e. the particular arrangement of the suspension arms such as to reduce the forward and backward rotations of the chassis during acceleration and braking. Red Bull and Alfa Romeo used a similar geometry as early as 2022, and then emphasized it even more in 2023 when the other teams also followed its precepts. Also Red Bull has been running for several years with a connection structure between the right and left triangles of the front suspension which, although an official explanation has never been provided, is supposed to provide a further stabilizing action to the vertical movements of the chassis .

However, the area that is the object of greatest curiosity is the internal mechanics of the spring-shock absorber unit, the one activated by the pull-rod on the front axle and by the push-rod on the rear axle. In fact, Red Bull proves to be mechanically rigid at the right point, with a compromise that is not easy for the competition to reach. When we speak of stiffness we express ourselves in simple terms, as we refer both to the degree of elasticity of the springs and to the damping level of the shock absorbers. Simplifying the concept, a softer suspension ensures more stability and mechanical grip in low-speed cornering. Conversely, higher stiffnesses translate into better steering responsiveness and higher load levels thanks to the maintenance of constant ground clearance.

The design and adjustment of the suspension is thus reduced to a choice of compromise, which Red Bull proves to master and which the opponents are studying to reach the same level of effectiveness. The solution to this type of problem in the past was a suspension that changed stiffness – and damping – according to the conditions: frequencies, travel, speed, aerodynamic load, etc. In recent years it happened to resort to valves sensitive to acceleration or hydraulic management to change the response of the suspension, even without actively controlling it. The 2022 regulations have though banned several of the previous solutionsgreatly simplifying the internal mechanics, but complicating the work of the designers.

The internal layout

Another ploy devised over the decades of automobile history to get around the suspension compromise problem is the specialization of its internal components. The suspension does not consist of a single spring and a single shock absorber, but has several elements, each dedicated to a particular movement of the frame. We have chosen to represent the functioning of a Formula 1 suspension scheme, simplifying it as much as possible to make it viewable on a two-dimensional drawing. The teams also adopt particular kinematic mechanisms and torsion bars, but we have chosen to “convert” everything into simple linear springs, also implying the presence of the relative dampers.

The simplest case is where a wheel encounters a bump, curb or dip (above). In these cases each of the two wheels acts independently on a spring fixed to the walls of the frame, which by compressing absorbs the roughness. More complex speech regarding the movements of the whole car. Thanks to Federico Albano’s graphics, we are able to visualize the roll movement in a deliberately emphasized form, which corresponds to the outward rotation of the chassis when cornering. Similarly, we can appreciate the forward rotation of the car body when braking: the pitch.

If we tried to schematize the two cases, we would discover that pitching corresponds to an upward movement of both wheels with respect to the chassis. In the suspension there is an element of anti-ride, which compresses just when the two rods push towards each other. The anti-ride elements also act when the whole single-seater tends to sink under the thrust of the aerodynamic load. Conversely, in the phases of roll the two wheel groups move one upwards and the other downwards. Thus an element of is required anti rollwith a kinematic mechanism that compresses it precisely when the two rods are kept at a constant distance.

Pitch and roll movements are the most influential from an aerodynamic point of view, as they determine the position of the bottom and therefore the exploitation of the ground effect. The idea is to exploit the various elements of the suspension, adopting, for example, high stiffness for the anti-roll and anti-ride components, while softening the components actuated by the individual wheel assembly. Here too, however, a compromise problem arises, because the same rod, whether push-rod or pull-rod, acts on all the internal mechanical elements, the stiffnesses of which add up and condition each other. The dream of designers is a “decoupled” suspensionable to manage roll, pitch and single bumps separately, but unfortunately it is not feasible with the regulations in force.

Matter of concept

Given the thousand constraints to be satisfied, the suspension was created following a certain concept, to optimize the window of conditions in which the single-seater will want to work. After last season’s porpoising problems, for example, Mercedes preferred to ride at higher ground clearances in 2023, optimizing suspension stiffness and travel as a function of this. However, the Brackley team has now decided to change direction, wanting to get closer to the ground to generate more downforce. For this to be possible, however, the W14 will have to be equipped with a new suspensionwhich stabilizes the chassis to prevent it from repeatedly hitting the asphalt when traveling too close to the ground.

Ferrari for its part, we find an SF-23 which, like the F1-75, is designed to turn very low, consequently adopting stiffer suspensions. Already in 2022, however, we saw how this mechanical setting caused greater tire degradation and prevented us from effectively attacking the curbs. In this eternal game of compromise, Red Bull surprises because it apparently manages to satisfy all the requirements, almost as if the RB19 enjoyed that “decoupled” suspension so coveted by the designers.

The world champions ride extremely close to the ground, therefore having to resort to high stiffnesses to stabilize the bottom, also confirmed by a mechanical grip in slow speed which is not excellent. Still, tire management is first-class and the RB19 in Miami also demonstrated that it can follow very aggressive trajectories on the curbs, a sign of a stiff suspension but not too stiff to be able to digest the bumps. In an increasingly mechanical ground-effect Formula 1, the upcoming updates to the suspensions of Ferrari and Mercedes could therefore be more relevant than any new fund. However, the Red Bull mechanics remain a small engineering marvelthat as in any sleight of hand you can see the effect, but the trick remains hidden.