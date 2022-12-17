The European Union warned the billionaire Elon Musk with possible sanctions against your company Twitter by a spate of suspensions of journalists’ accounts, an action the UN said sets a “dangerous precedent” for the freedom of expression.

From Thursday until yesterday, the platform has discontinued for seven days reporters accounts media such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, among others.

The company has not explained why it removed the accounts and deleted their profiles and tweets, but several of them, in addition to being critical of the mogul, had been writing about a new Musk policy that prohibits sharing the

current locationl of another person, a measure that would be related to the billionaire’s accusations about an incident of harassment against his son.

“Elon Musk must take note of this: there are red lines. And, soon, there will be sanctions,” said the European Commissioner for Transparency, Vera Jourova, in a tweet.

In her message, Jourova referred to one of the two laws that the EU adopted in July of this year and with which the block will regulate the activity of the technological giants in the block starting next year.

The UN condemned the Twitter Bans, “at a time when journalists around the world face censorship, physical threats and worse.”

On Thursday night, Musk accused journalists on social media of sharing private information about his whereabouts, which he described as “basically murder coordinates,” but did not provide any proof of that claim.

suspended accounts

The accounts of these journalists were temporarily removed from Twitter, which has sparked criticism of Musk.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan

Ryan Mac, The New York Times

Drew Harwell of The Washington Post

Matt Binder of Mashable

Steve Herman of Voice of America

Micah Lee of The Intercept

Aaron Rupa, Independent

Keith Olbermann, freelance

Tony Webster, Independent

