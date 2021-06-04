So far, Facebook had given politicians more leeway than normal customers. At the same time, the Group’s supervisory body complained that the lock on Donald Trump’s account was unlimited – a new decision would have to be made.

F.In the future, acebook apparently no longer wants to treat politicians separately. As the American technology portal and media network “The Verge” reported on Thursday, officials are no longer to be exempted from the rules of content moderation. It is expected that Facebook may comment on the recommendations of its independent supervisory authority on Friday. The Board of Directors, an independent, company-funded group, believes that the same rules should apply to all users.

The board of directors also criticized Facebook for indefinitely blocking the profile of former US President Donald Trump after the uprising in the Capitol on January 6th. The board then gave the company six months to decide on a “proportionate response” in the Trump case. This could consist of the former president’s profile being restored, permanently blocked or blocked for a certain period of time.

So far, Facebook has always been of the opinion that politicians should be given greater leeway in their statements on the platforms. The company has so far declined to comment on the possible change of course.