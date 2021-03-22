The Istanbul Stock Exchange suspended trading for a short period, Monday, after its main index recorded a significant decline, following the dismissal of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the widely respected central bank governor.

Trading was suspended for the first time for 35 minutes before resuming at 07:30 GMT, after the main index fell by 6.65%. This was done under the mechanism of automatically suspending trading in the event of sharp fluctuations in stock prices.

However, trading resumed for eight minutes before stopping again at 07.38 GMT, after the main index fell by 7% further.

The decline in the main index coincided with a significant decline in the value of the Turkish lira, against the backdrop of the dismissal of the central bank governor, Naji Aghbal, only five months after his appointment.

The Turkish lira fell by more than 17% against the dollar on Monday in the foreign exchange market.