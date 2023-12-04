Khartoum (Al-Ittihad)

The Saudi-American mediation in the Jeddah Platform, which is hosting the negotiations of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, decided to suspend the negotiations indefinitely, with the two delegations leaving to conduct consultations with their leaders after the parties failed to implement confidence-building measures and end the military presence in the main cities.

According to local sources, the negotiations faltered after the two parties failed to agree on the armed forces’ demand to end military demonstrations on the roads and cities.

The joint mediation did not issue any clarifications regarding the suspension of the round, while sources in the Rapid Support Forces said that the mediation suspended the negotiations without making any progress.

She pointed out that on November 7, the two parties signed provisions related to the delivery of humanitarian aid and confidence-building measures, most notably the arrest of leaders of the former regime escaping from prisons.

Regarding the humanitarian aspect, the sources said, “The armed forces negotiators refused the entry of humanitarian aid to the affected areas in Darfur, Khartoum, Kordofan, and the White Nile. They also objected to the opening of Nyala, El Geneina, and El Fasher airports for humanitarian purposes, and insisted on delivering aid through Port Sudan airport only.”

In early June, Saudi Arabia and the United States suspended previous talks between the Sudanese sides in Jeddah after numerous violations of the ceasefire.

Last October 29, Riyadh announced the resumption of talks between the two sides of the crisis in the city of Jeddah, to discuss reaching a ceasefire and delivering aid.

Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has witnessed violent fighting between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces, leaving more than 9,000 people dead, in addition to 6 million displaced and refugees inside and outside the country, according to the United Nations.

In a related context, a prominent leader in the Sudanese Civil Democratic Forces Coalition “Taqaddam” announced expected tours to a number of European, African and Arab capitals during the coming period to present a road map to end the crisis in the country.

The “Road Map” of the Coordination of Civilian Democratic Forces “Taqaddam” proposed a declaration of principles that would end the crisis and establish democratic civilian rule through a negotiated political solution to be signed by the Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, and all civilian forces except the party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, to be a binding basis for the political process. .