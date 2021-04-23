The Buenos Aires government continues to readapt all available health resources to face the second wave of massive coronavirus infections in the city. Through a decree, it determined that private clinics and sanatoriums should suspend and reschedule surgeries and non-urgent medical care for a period of 30 days. But what criteria will be used to determine what is urgent? What will happen to medical consultations?

The central objective is free beds for the care of serious cases of Covid. Thus, the new measure broadens the scope of a decree published in the first days of April, which established the same for the City’s public health sector. The Buenos Aires government implemented something similar on Wednesday, which also created a bed management system, through which private providers must report occupation.

In the first hours after the new Buenos Aires decree there was a lot of confusion and bewilderment. This Friday, the City authorities had to explain some points. They did so through a note addressed to the Argentine Federation of Health Providers and to a dozen chambers and associations linked to private health.

In that note it is clarified that is allowed and does not require to be suspended “medical care in individual outpatient clinics”.

Also allowed are ” outpatient consultations and practices in outpatient clinics of hospitalized health establishments “.

From the Government they went out to clarify that consultations in doctor’s offices are allowed. Photo Telam

The decree comes to put a legal framework to a reorganization that the private actors had already been carrying out. “You have to do it because the pathology that pushes and space is made to occupy all the available spaces is the Covid. Then varicose vein operations, for example, began to be reprogrammed “, he explains to Clarion cardiologist Alberto Alves de Lima, medical director of the Cardiovascular Institute of Buenos Aires (ICBA).

After the first local outbreak, there was a respite that allowed to advance with the attention of other pathologies. “Before this second wave of coronavirus infections manifested, hospitals and sanatoriums were treating patients who needed interventions that had been postponed during 2020,” says Alves de Lima.

The professional explains that in his specialty, cardiology, surgeries cannot always be rescheduled. “It is not so easy to postpone interventions because delays put the patient at risk,” he emphasizes. “The care of a myocardial infarction or heart failure cannot be postponed.”

Alves de Lima gives numbers: “Every year 100,000 people affected by cardiac issues die in the country. We estimate that in these months of pandemic, that figure could increase up to 10%. Both in cardiology, oncology or neurological pathologies, the line between what is urgent and what can be expected is very thin. “

Surgeries suspensions will be made “according to medical criteria.” Photo Germán García Adrastii

For this reason, the decree clarifies that “medical criteria” must prevail. It is not the same for those monovalent effectors, which treat specific pathologies such as cancer or neurological conditions, as for medical institutions that deal with a multiplicity of pathologies.

A source from the private health sector expresses concern: “Technically we are facing the greatest health crisis, at the edge of collapse. Before the pandemic, an ambulance could refer up to 8 patients per shift. Now he cannot refer 2, because there are no beds available for those people. Ambulances spend hours and hours circling, or waiting in front of a clinic to get a bed. “

And he continues: “In this context, doctors also have to decide whether to operate or not, whether to attend or not. The health system today is like a dam. For almost a year there were no interventions or consultations. , there are patients who cannot wait any longer“.

The private health system is on the verge of collapse and inpatient beds are lacking. Photo Germán García Adrasti

In these days dozens of medical professionals, many of them with managerial positions, have come out to warn that the private health system is on the brink of collapse. To such an extent that the City allocated 20 ICU beds and 50 respirators to the private sector.

Meanwhile, in the Public hospitals In the last ten days, the occupancy of beds for critically ill patients has been growing steadily: it went from 227 on Tuesday, April 13, to 348 on Thursday, April 22, out of a total of 450 available.

To this panorama is added the last daily part of the health situation published by the City, with 3,339 positive cases reported. This Thursday was the day with the highest number of infections since the pandemic started.

“We are in values ​​similar to the last seven days,” said however the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, in the usual press conference. At the country level, they have also been critical days. Friday was the second day with a record of deaths: there were 556 people dead.

