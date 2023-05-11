The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced this Wednesday (10) that he will include in the impeachment process against Supreme Court judges the decision by which the court suspended the elections for governor next Sunday in two provinces governed by Peronists.

The Peronist Fernández said in a message on TV that democracy was “held hostage by a group of judges” and announced that he will send the history of these decisions to be added to the impeachment cases that the government is promoting in a committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

On Tuesday (9), the Supreme Court suspended the elections in Tucumán and San Juan (northwest) after accepting appeals of unconstitutionality filed by the opposition against the candidacies of the current governors for allegedly not respecting the alternation of power.

In the case of Tucumán, the Peronist governor Juan Luis Manzur is in his second consecutive term, but he was now a candidate for lieutenant governor. The Provincial Constitution establishes only one re-election for governor and deputy.

“The authorization in favor of Manzur to be a candidate for lieutenant governor would open the possibility for a person to be elected for an indefinite period as governor and vice governor – successively, consecutively and uninterruptedly – with the only requirement that the position and position be alternated. running mate,” argued the Supreme Court.

In San Juan, the Provincial Constitution establishes that governors and vice-governors can be re-elected consecutively up to two times, but the Peronist Sergio Uñac, who was seeking a third term as governor, had already been vice-governor in the immediately previous period, between 2011 and 2015.

But for the Argentine president, the Supreme Court’s decision “violates the division of powers and federalism”.

“The Supreme Court has once again demonstrated that it is capable of adapting its decisions to the political needs of the opposition and has made clear its anti-democratic character and its profound disrespect for the federal regime,” said Fernández.

The president once again linked former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), of the opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio, to the Supreme Court’s decision: “The judges appointed by decree by Macri continue to respond to his orders.”

The decision heightens tensions between the Supreme Court and the government of Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who are pushing impeachment proceedings against the four highest court justices and judicial reform projects, criticizing what they call “ judicial party” because of the convictions of the former president (2007-2015) for corruption.

The Supreme Court’s decision has heated up the electoral climate in a year when presidential elections will be held next October.