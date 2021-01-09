“Twitter and its leaders have always been against Donald Trump,” says specialist Fabrice Epelboin, while the US president’s account is no longer accessible.

After Facebook, it was Twitter that decided to ban Donald Trump from its platform. The account of the former President of the United States is therefore no longer accessible to avoid incitement to hatred, a few days after the incidents at the Capitol. It’s about “clearly of censorship” for the specialist in social networks and teacher at Sciences Po Paris, Fabrice Epelboin.

franceinfo: Is this suspension of a president’s account unprecedented?

Fabrice Epelboin: Yes, it’s new, it’s really the first time, especially for a president of a great democratic power. Twitter has always been against Donald Trump in a way. Although the president had a special affection for the use of Twitter. This is not at all typically the case with Facebook, which has until recently been more on the president’s side. Until now, Twitter had been content with warning messages concerning the fake news that Donald Trump regularly provided on Twitter. But it was never until his account was suspended.

There is “a risk of incitement to violence”, justifies Twitter. Is this argument really valid, in your opinion?

This is very problematic, because it is exactly the same argument used by the Chinese authorities vis-à-vis what is happening in Hong Kong. It’s the same argument used by a whole bunch of authoritarian regimes vis-à-vis social media. So, if we accept this argument, we will have to look ourselves in the face when tomorrow we criticize the argument of the Chinese vis-à-vis the Uyghurs or a whole bunch of things of the same kind.

Is it censorship?

Yes, it is clearly censorship. It remains to be seen the legal bases. It also remains to be seen whether we will accept, because it suits us in this specific case, the delegation of this censorship to a private company, Twitter. Either way, Twitter and its leaders have always been against Donald Trump and have done what they can so far to balance Donald Trump’s impact on the population through their platforms.