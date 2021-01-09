The suspension of Donald Trump’s Twitter account “raises the whole problem of the power of these giant social networks “, estimates Saturday January 9 on franceinfo one of the members of the Quadrature du net, Benoît Piedallu. If he believes “normal” to close the account of a president who posts messages “illegal calls to hatred” and of “disinformation”, he wonders why it is “the decision of the bosses of private companies”.

>> STORY. Between conspiracy and personal interests, the chaotic end of Donald Trump’s mandate

For Benoît Piedallu, social networks “are trying to take more and more power over the regal” and “our political staff let them do it, even encourage them”. This episode of the suspension of the President of the United States’ Twitter account is therefore for him one more example of “the influence” that giant networks have on political power.

“In recent years, Facebook, for example, has taken a lot of power on the issue of digital identity, or with its attack alert messages, which should rather fall under the sovereign power.” Benoît Piedallu, member of the Quadrature du net to franceinfo

However, “we can’t blame these big platforms, believes Benoît Piedallu, because, ultimately, our political staff refuses this power and refuses to give more resources to the police and the judiciary “. He takes for example the recent debate around the “Avia” law of June 24, 2020 against hate content on the internet. “It was a transfer of police and justice power to major platforms decided by the political staff, by the LREM deputy Laetitia Avia, then by the government and Emmanuel Macron.”

The bill “demanded censorship of disputed messages in less than 24 hours”, recalls Benoît Piedallu. “With several million messages broadcast per minute, it was mission impossible and that would inevitably have led to overcensorship.” Emmanuel Macron finally promulgated the law purged of a large part of its original text, deemed contrary to freedom of expression by the Constitutional Council.

Benoît Piedallu also wonders if, “12 days from the end of the term” of Donald Trump, he is not “too late” to suspend the Twitter account of the American president who posts this kind of messages “for several years and his arrival at the White House.”