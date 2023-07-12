The Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, president of the subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere in the House of Representatives, launched harsh criticism Tuesday night of the decision of the White House to suspend monitoring of illicit crops in Colombia and not produce a corresponding report for the year 2022.

In a trill from his Twitter account, Salazar suggests that it is a “little favor” that the Joe Biden administration is doing to the Gustavo Petro government.

“The White House has decided to suspend the monitoring of coca crops in Colombia. It is the most recent favor from Biden to Petro. They are willing to do anything to please their ideological allies. What will be the next favor? Will you remove the ELN from the list of terrorists?” says the legislator for the state of Florida.

President Petro, also through Twitter, replied to Salazar: “Things change. The structure of drug consumption is changing for the worse, which reduces the demand for cocaine that begins to flow to other parts of the planet. The fentanyl use situation in the US is serious and must be taken seriously.”

Both were referring to a story given by EL TIEMPO this Tuesday in which it was revealed that The US decided to freeze the satellite monitoring program for coca crops that has been in force for more than two decades and that, in general, serves as the basis for a report on the fight against drug trafficking in Colombia that is generally published in the month of June.

According to sources consulted by this newspaper, the program is being reviewed because over the years it became obsolete and repetitive with another similar one produced by the UN. Although they did not confirm dates or methodology, the sources clarified that they are working on a new system that allows them to offer a comprehensive and more holistic view of the fight against drugs in the country.

Others have informally suggested that the US is now paying more attention to the fight against fentanyl, synthetic drug that kills more than 100,000 US citizens every year.

Coca crops in Colombia. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Critics of the decision argue that while the UN produces its own report, the US one had more credibility and it is a mistake to suspend it because it offered an x-ray of the evolution of illicit crops in the country.

Besides, It happens at a time when crops were booming and with the possibility of exponential growth since the Petro government came to power and decided not to eradicate the illicit crops of peasants in the country.

For Petro, this strategy attacks the weakest link in the chain and that is why it has concentrated its efforts in areas such as drug interdiction, combating drug cartels and alternatives for small growers.

But people like Salazar see something else behind the decision. The White House drug report and statistics on illicit crops in the country ands used as a central criterion for the decision to certify or not the performance of a country in the fight against drugs what the sitting president of the US has to do every year, usually in September.

A decision that would have been uncomfortable if an exponential growth of crops in 2022 was confirmed in that report. Although Petro has only been president since August of last year and, therefore, only responsible for four months of the year, would be held responsible for the increases, particularly by the Republicans, with whom he does not have a good relationship. Above all because, as noted, his government has not been eradicating at the same level as in the past.

President Gustavo Petro.

Likewise, the report also serves as a basis for determining the aid that the US offers the country every year.

As there is no “number” of hectares accounted for by 2022, it is easier to certify the government’s performance and defend the aid that Congress approves.

That is why Salazar talks about a “little favor” that Biden would be doing to the left-wing government in Colombia.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

ON TWIITER: @SERGOM68