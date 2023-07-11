Milan (AFP)

The Italian Football Federation has suspended former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli for 16 months from all positions related to the game, for his alleged role in the “wage manipulative” case.

And Agnelli decided not to accept the negotiations that spared the club a fine of more than 700,000 euros at the end of May, to adopt a deferred salary payment system during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

However, the Disciplinary Court of the Italian Football Federation found Agnelli guilty and imposed the second longest sentence on him in less than a year, noting that the influential administrator had resigned from his position as president along with the rest of the members of his board of directors late last year.

In January, he was imposed with a two-year ban from Italian football, after Juventus was found guilty of using player transfers to artificially inflate its financial figures.

10 points were settled in the domestic league, “Serie A”, after a series of appeals, as part of a broader investigation into allegations of fake accounts and fraudulent transfers that rocked Italian football.

Influenced by this abstraction, coach Massimiliano Allegri’s team finished in seventh place, depriving them of a place in the top four and a place in the Champions League.

Juventus also faces separate criminal proceedings in connection with the case, and several of its former managers, including Agnelli, are likely to face trial.

A hearing on October 26 will determine whether a possible trial will take place in Turin, where the investigation was conducted, or in Milan or Rome, according to the Italian news agency.