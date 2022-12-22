The decision by the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health) to temporarily suspend the sale of 19 health plans from 6 operators will come into effect from this Thursday (22.Dec.2022).

The measure occurred due to consumer complaints regarding assistance coverage and is part of the agency’s Service Guarantee Monitoring inspection, responsible for monitoring compliance with consumer service standards by health plan vendors.

According to ANS, 45,515 complaints were registered in the period between July 1st and September 30th. The suspended plans can only be sold again if the operators show improvement in the monitoring result. The packages serve 387,894 beneficiaries.

Unimed-Rio dominates the list, with 13 plans suspended due to consumer complaints.

ANS also announced the release of another 46 plans that had been temporarily interrupted. You can consult the list in this link🇧🇷

Read the list of suspended plans:

Unimed-Rio

Unimed Personal Collective Room;

Unimed Delta 2;

Unimed Beta 2 Dental PPE;

Unimed Personal Collective Room 2;

Unimed Alpha 2;

Unimed Beta 2;

Unimed Omega Plus;

UniPart Delta 2;

Unimed Alfa 2 Ad.

Unimed fame

Univida Empresarial III – Fit;

New Univida I – Apt.

Unimed Side of Caparaó

National Adhesion Pos – Enf.

Santo André Medical Assistance Plans

Santa Rita Health System

Health Brazil