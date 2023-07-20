The engine with Voeckler on the back stopped during the last climb of the seventeenth stage, partly due to the many spectators along the side of the road. Vingegaard and Wilco Kelderman therefore had to put one foot to the ground. Subsequently, Thibaut Pinot was also hindered.
Stay with In Het Wiel videos, news, podcasts, reports, all results and standings and premium stories from our reporters Daniël Dwarswaard, Daan Hakkenberg and Thijs Zonneveld fully up to date on the Tour de France 2023 on our special Tour de France dossier.
#Suspension #Thomas #Voeckler #motorcyclist #hindering #Jonas #Vingegaard #Tour #France
Leave a Reply