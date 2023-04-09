Seven people enjoying their Easter holidays were injured after a suspension bridge across a river collapsed in the tourist town of Malinalco, in the State of Mexico.

The accident this Good Friday in the community of El Platanar, wheree four of the injured had to be transferred to the regional hospital.

According to the reports, the events happened this Friday on the cMalinalco – San Andrés highway in the town of Platanar.

According to testimonies, visitors were taking a tour of the area when suddenly the wooden bridge collapsedcausing several people to fall from a height of approximately two meters into the river below.

Authorities unofficially indicated that the fall was caused due to the fact that three bridge supports overcame and indicated that they are already carrying out the corresponding investigations.

Civil Protection Paramedics arrived at the scene who provided first aid to the injured and were transferred to the General Hospital.

Elements of the Secretary of Security and Municipal Police learned of the mishap, assisting in the relief work and cordoning off the area.

The injured were identified as Griselda, Anaya, Wendy, Leticia, Alejandro, Gerardo and Liliana, all from the Mexican municipality of Almoloya de Juárez.