Yesterday from FC Barcelona they suffered a nightmare -another one- in Europe, after the victory of Inter Milan against Viktoria Plzen and the defeat, more than notorious, of the team coached by Xavi Hernández against Bayern Munich by three goals to nil they have made -among many things- that FC Barcelona play again, one more season in a row, the Europa League.
Among many things because they are not only going to play this competition because of yesterday’s results, but also because of the debacles against Inter Milan and because of the first leg against the German team. Only on October 27 can be cataloged, with reason, this season of the culé club as a categorical suspense. The objective at the beginning of the season was focused on the highest European competition and it has not measured up.
It is true that FC Barcelona comes from a few convulsive seasons which seemed to be going to remain in the most tragic memory of the club, but that memory is not simply the most bitter present possible. It cannot be understood that FC Barcelona after spending an amount close to 160 million euros, it is said soon, to incorporate players of the stature of Koundé, Raphinha, Lewandowski… That is to say, TOP players for a TOP team but that Far from meeting expectations, they have been a complete fiasco.
To date, FC Barcelona has played five games that can be taken as “litmus tests” and surprise, they have not passed any of them: the results against Inter Milan, which have practically made them out of the top European competition; the two games against Bayern Munich, with an aggregate in two games of 5-0 for the Germans; and El Clásico, where they lost by three goals to nil, losing the lead in LaLiga.
There is no doubt that there is a long way to go before the machinery begins to carburize in an unusual way. Just as there is no doubt that Barça will go back to being what it once was and that it will once again bring joy to its fans, FC Barcelona will return.
