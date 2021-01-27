Just hours after the arrival of the Vendée Globe, around the world by boat, without assistance and alone, it is impossible to know who will be the winner. Five boats lead the race in an unprecedented sprint, but the bonus system could define the final overall classification.

After 79 days and traveling more than 45,000 kilometers to go around the world, the first sailors of the Vendée Globe regatta will arrive this Wednesday 27 January at Sables d’Olonne on the French Atlantic.

However, the final classification will take time to be known. The sailors leading the race are ‘hot on their heels’ and it may well be that whoever crosses the finish line first is not actually the winner. This is due to the time compensations that were given to the sailors who participated in the rescue of Kevin Escoffier, after his shipwreck.

“I have been on the high seas for so long that I forgot that life on land exists, my normality is to be on board Apivia, my ship, and I can’t get used to the idea that the arrival is imminent”, explained Charlie Dalin, leader of the regatta and who is expected to arrive in the early hours of this Wednesday night.

He is followed by Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) and Boris Herrmann (SeaExplorer – Yacht Club de Monaco) who must arrive later in the evening before Yannick Bestaven, who will arrive at dawn on Thursday.

Time offsets will make a difference

The first to cross the finish line will not necessarily be the winner as two of the sailors in the first places have in their favor an hourly compensation after having deviated their course to help in the search for Kevin Escoffier after his boat sank. They are Yannick Bestaven who is second at 63 nautical miles from Dalin (distance taken at noon this Wednesday) who has a compensation of 10 hours and 15 minutes, and the German Boris Herrmann at 89 nautical miles, who has a bonus of 6 hours.

“I know this is going to be defined for just a few hours or minutes, then I will have nothing to regret when I cross the finish line, I will give it my all until the end,” said Yannick Bestaven.

Only in the 2012-2013 edition had there been a similar suspense when Armel Lecléac’h arrived just three hours and 17 minutes after the winner, François Gabart. However, at that time the other ships arrived at port two days, eight days and nine days respectively, after them two.

“It is absolutely unprecedented, how to imagine that it is so close between the competitors after a trip around the world alone and without assistance. It is incredible. It is the first time something like this has happened. Better, because this shows what this sport is. There is competition and that is what must be taken into account, that for now it is impossible to know who will be on the podium. It means that the level is excellent “, said Jacques Caraës, race director.

A simple street of honor

On account of the compensations, Jean Le Cam who at 61 is the most experienced sailor in this edition and currently in eighth place, could be third in the final general classification. He got 16 hours and 15 minutes of compensation after the rescue of Escoffier.

Live du # VG2020 In the presence of Yann Elies, who sued Jean that he is the objectif: «The 1st objectif is to passer la ligne d’arrivée. Damien et Giancarlo? On verra! Le train de sud me chatouille les fesses, encore un p’tit peu plus et ça peut être pas mal … »😉 #YesWeCAM pic.twitter.com/PwrqEduY1o – Jean Le Cam (@JeanLecam) January 26, 2021

“In the hearts of lovers of the 2020-2021 Vendée Globe, there is no doubt that Jean Le Cam is already the winner,” said Yannick Moreau, Mayor of Sables d’Olonne. Moreau is satisfied after the prefecture authorized the Vendée Globe volunteers to form a street of honor between Wednesday and Friday for the arrival of the sailors.

“This street of honor will be made up of 300 volunteers who will wear a mask and will be four meters from each other along the canal, in order to thus bring humanity, warmth and fervor to the arrival of sailors and prevent them from arriving in a deserted port, in winter and in the sanitary silence in which France lives today, “Moreau explained.

As happened during the outing, viewers are not allowed to come along the channel to welcome their heroes because of the health crisis. But they will surely do it from the windows and balconies of their houses.

Of the 33 boats that set sail on November 8, eight abandoned the race and 25 continue. The last of the classification have just passed through Cape Horn.

With AFP and Reuters