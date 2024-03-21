The 'war' is unleashed on the team Red Bull, current champion of the Formula 1 Constructors' World Cup, and the continuity of Max Verstappen in the team of Austrian origin is a topic of debate.

Since the death of the businessman Dietrich Mateschitzone of the creators of Red Bull, the team has been left with a power vacuum, several managers are trying to take that space, others have fought a battle to not allow it, in the middle of the problem is Verstappen.

Verstappen celebrates in Abu Dhabi. Photo:EFE Share

Despite his two victories in the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Your future is not assured Red Bull Although he has a long-term contract until 2028, a clause would facilitate his departure.

Max He warned about it a few weeks ago since his victory in Jeddahhis mentor Helmut Marko and Red Bull advisor should stay in the team, the Austrian's departure would be accompanied along with that of the Dutchman.

“I think I have been very clear that (Marko) always has to stay. Everyone has their role, which is how it has always been,” were his words in Saudi Arabia.

The former Austrian driver would be in the crosshairs of team boss Christian Homero, with whom he does not have a good relationship. Helmut Marko It is the key to the continuity of 'Mad Max'.

The team leader was accused of “inappropriate behavior” by a teammate. Photo:@christianhorner Share

“After the death of Dietrich (Mateschitz) some of those tasks were divided. I have always indicated that Helmut has to stay for the future, as long as he is alive. I have always been very clear about this, like last year after Qatar. And I hope that doesn't change,” added the world champion.

However, there is no tranquility or peace in the team, despite his words of warning, his father, Jos Verstappen and Marko, They are at odds with Christian Horner, who was reported by an employee for 'inappropriate behaviour' just before the start of the new Formula 1 season.

According to the newspaper information Germany's Bild, Horner aims to continue as head of Red Bull and remove a good part of the staff, an idea that would be supported by Chalerm Yoovidhya, shareholder of the energy drink company. Alexander Kirchmayr, Oliver Mintzlaff and Franz Watzlawick would be just some of those affected.

Max Verstappen celebrates his fifth victory in Mexico. Photo:EFE Share

Verstappen would move away from Red Bull

Despite having the fastest car on the entire grid of the Formula 1, Max Verstappen could execute a clause to leave Red Bull in the event that Marko leaves, that's where it comes into the picture Mercedeswhich is looking for a pilot with experience after the escape of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025.

I have heard that they are getting quite close to the agreement with Mercedes

As explained by the former British pilot Johnny Herbert, the war in Red Bull is not at all positive for the 'Great Circus' because it could end the 'marriage' of the three-time world champion with the team in which he has shone. Max would have a very positive approach with Mercedes.

“It's not a good thing for F1 with all this happening. It doesn't help the situation for Red Bull, who have the best driver in the world at the moment. And they are very close to kicking him out.” [a Max Verstappen] of the team. I've heard they're getting pretty close to the deal with Mercedes,” he told The Sun.

Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium at the end of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit. Photo:AFP Share

And he added: “It is the impact that I could have had, the possible destruction of the team and all the success they have had,” said the commentator of sky sports who does not agree with the continuity of Christian Horner in the team.

“It's not about the Christian Horner show, it's about the Max Verstappen show, as he is the one who wins all these races and championships for Red Bull. “It would be crazy for Max to leave because of the situation, Jos [Verstappen] He has said it will be very destructive and will tear him apart, and I think it has gone on too long. In some ways, Christian should really think about it and step aside,” he concluded.

SPORTS