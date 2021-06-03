The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the suspension of entry of travelers from Vietnam on all flights of national and foreign carriers and their transit passengers, as of tomorrow, Saturday, with the exception of transit flights coming to the country and heading to Hanoi (Vietnam).

This also includes suspending the entry of travelers who are in Vietnam within 14 days before coming to the Emirates, while continuing to operate flights, as it will allow the transportation of passengers from the Emirates to Vietnam.

It will allow the transfer of excluded groups from Vietnam to the Emirates, with the application of precautionary measures, which include UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the Emirates and Vietnam.

This includes administrators working in the embassies of the two countries, official delegations, businessmen, subject to prior approval, golden and silver residency holders, and those who have received the full vaccine doses approved by the World Health Organization, provided that 28 days have passed since they received the complete vaccine, and this is proven by the Through the approved applications in the two countries, or an approved vaccination certificate, in addition to excluding the holders of vital jobs (according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship), and the crews of foreign freight and transit aircraft, provided that a negative laboratory test result for “Covid-19” is obtained within 48 hours of departure. Upon arrival, adhere to the quarantine until departure.

The excluded groups will be required to take preventive measures, which include a 10-day quarantine, a PCR examination at the airport, and on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country, and reducing the duration of the PCR examination from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that examinations issued by approved laboratories, which carry a QR Code, are accepted. .

The authority confirmed that it is required for travelers coming from Vietnam through other countries that their stay in those countries should not be less than 14 days to be allowed to enter the country, with the continuation of cargo flights between the UAE and Vietnam.

The authority called on all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with them to modify and schedule their flights, and to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.

• For those coming from Vietnam to the country through other countries, the period of their stay in it shall not be less than 14 days.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

