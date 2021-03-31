The municipality of Masfoot, affiliated to the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, suspended 16 food establishments from work for non-compliance with health and public safety requirements, and the Inspection and Control Unit issued 979 warnings and 129 violations of food establishments operating in Masfoot City. Inspection campaigns on all sales outlets, markets and food establishments, and 3,845 field trips were recorded that resulted in the seizure of more than 84 kilograms of unfit for consumption.





