He rail traffic of the North Station of Paris has been completely suspended During this Friday for the discovery of a World War II bomb in the facilities, where an operation has been initiated to deactivate said explosive, according to Europa Press.

“Trains circulation It is interrupted until 10:00 a.m., both on exit and on arrival, at the North Station at the request of the forces of the order. An univoted bomb of World War II has been found near the roads, “said the National French Railway Society (SNFC) in its account in social network X.

Restrictions imply suspension of all Eurostar travelers, The high-speed railway services company that communicates cities such as London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam through the high-speed London-Eurotúnel line. Besides, will have influence on the circulation of other lines, which cannot be resumed “until the end of the demining operation.”