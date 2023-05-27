A room at the Central University of Venezuela, in Caracas. MIGUEL GUTIERREZ (EFE)

The elections to choose the rector and the rest of the academic authorities of the Central University of Venezuela, the oldest and most important in the country, -the first that were organized in the institution after 15 years of judicial struggles in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Chavista regime – were surprisingly suspended today in the midst of the voting, whose call was massively answered, after technical defects occurred that delayed the optical reading of voting records to the extreme and produced an excessive delay in the installation of the polling stations.

The measure was announced by the president of the Electoral Commission, Professor Carlos Martín, who said that the elections were postponed until June 9. At noon, the Electoral Commission had had a trap with the seven candidates for rector, pondering the cost of postponing the appointment. Martín made the announcement of the postponement shortly after having offered a press conference in which he justified the delays and offered guarantees that the elections would not be suspended.

This consultation was agreed between the university authorities and the high government after the prolonged legal vacuum that has existed since 2008, and the continuous impediments of the Chavista legality for them to be carried out. Chavismo finally allowed the UCV to organize things on its own, placing some conditions on the table for talks, such as organizing an appointment in which the entire population that lives at the university would come to vote, and not just the academic staff. The candidate Miguel Alfonzo, a doctor, from Juntos por el Patrimonio, heads the best-known list of Chavistas at the event. The UCV will also renew vice rectors, secretaries, deans and vice deans, including school addresses. For the Government, the negotiations were carried out by the brothers Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez.

A group of enraged students broke into the offices where the Electoral Commission worked in the afternoon, at the Faculty of Medicine of the Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas, and demanded the resignation of the current rector, Cecilia García Arocha, present in the room, accused by them of fomenting the delay, and of the members of the Commission. After presenting unconvincing explanations, Martín and the rest of the Commission tendered their resignation.

Since two in the afternoon, students have been protesting the delay in setting up the polling stations, shouting “we want to vote” among the long lines of stranded voters. Many of them showed up very early in the morning and withdrew after losing three and four hours. Impatience became general around noon in all the faculties, packed with frustrated voters.

“Until the University Council gives answers about the reasons for the suspension of the consultation, we are not going to move from here. They have to give us explanations for this suspension, we want to vote”, exclaimed the student leader Jesús Mendoza, president of the Federation of University Centers, angrily before an excited crowd of students who applauded him.

Enrique López Loyo, one of the candidates in the contest, denounced in the morning that there had been a deliberate destruction of electoral material in order to delay the process. Some conjectured that it was a surreptitious sabotage to force the UCV to seek technical assistance from the pro-government National Electoral Council. “This delay is inexplicable after having had so much time to organize this process. They are all things that should have been attended to in advance”, said Humberto Rojas, one of the candidates with the most options.

The day before the appointment, the Electoral Commission itself had published a video on its Twitter account in which part of the electoral ballots affected by a leak in a wall as a result of the rains that have fallen these days in the city can be seen. . The exhibition of electoral material in that flooded space was obvious. The tweet announced that the records “had been saved” amid drips. The humidity would have affected the operation of the optical readers that need the ballots.

The elections at the UCV, the most important autonomous university in Venezuela, a relevant space in the country’s civil universe, had generated genuine interest in Venezuelan society and throughout the academic community of this 302-year-old institution. estimated at about 250,000 people.

The Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas was visited very early by professors, students, workers and administrative personnel, encouraged by these winds of democracy that the call raised in the midst of the harsh siege of the Government of these years. In this fight, traditionally, the opposition currents have been a clear majority against Chavismo in the consultations.

The UCV, a moribund space in these years, afflicted by the diaspora of the personnel, the precarious salaries and the decline, purging for years an uninterrupted sequence of tensions with Chavismo, presented these days a renewed aspect, certain festive airs, a campaign that occupied a significant part of the existing academic muscle, several stimulating and respectful debates between the candidates and the promise of massive participation.

Despite the general irritation, the university leadership is confident that the willingness to vote will be maintained in the next consultation on June 9. Humberto Rojas, physicist; Víctor Rago, an anthropologist and linguist, and Amalio Belmonte, a sociologist, seem like the most likely candidates.

“I have no responsibility for what has happened here,” said the outgoing rector, Cecilia García Arocha, after the student whistling. “I’m leaving on July 14, but because I want to go, not because they tell me I have to go. Insults are part of the job. I feel ashamed for what has happened, but I am not to blame.”

