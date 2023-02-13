A delicate situation arose this Sunday, before the start of the game between Sports Tolima and millionaires, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.

A Tolima fan entered the field and attacked the Millonarios player Daniel Cataño. The footballer responded to the blow and the referee Wílmar Roldán sent him off.

The Millonarios players immediately refused to play, citing a lack of guarantees. Mackalister Silva, the captain of Millonarios, said that they want to set a precedent, while the coach Alberto Gamero He insisted on playing, but with the return of Cataño to the field.

Roldán replied to Gamero and told him that he cannot reverse the decision, because, according to him, Cataño committed violent behavior. He also said that the fan who assaulted the player did not come in with a sharp weapon.

Millionaires decided to go to the dressing room and not play. Later, after consulting with the Dimayor authorities, Roldán decided that the match was definitively suspended.

Cataño was a Deportes Tolima player until the middle of last year and since he arrived in Ibagué he received insults from local fans. It should be remembered that Cataño missed a penalty in the final of the first half of last year against Atlético Nacional.

Captain of Tolima, in agreement with not playing

“For me it is good that the game is not played, today it happened to Cataño, tomorrow it could happen to any of us,” Tolima captain Julián Quiñones told Win Sports. “We are waiting for what they coordinate, what Dimayor and the teacher Roldán say, we support our partner, solidarity above all,” he added.

For his part, Fernando Uribe, striker for Millonarios who did not travel to Ibagué due to injury, stated on his Twitter account:

If we don’t come together now as colleagues, then when??

We could easily be talking about a tragedy. — fernando uribe h (@FUribe20) February 12, 2023

The president of Tolima, César Camargo, reproached the fan who attacked Cataño, but also complained about Millonarios’ attitude of withdrawing from the field and even considered asking for the points to be given to his team. Shortly after, Uribe described this fact as “a shame.”

“One remains sad because he is a teammate, he is a soccer colleague, these things cannot happen. Soccer loses here, the good people who come to the stadium lose here,” Tolima player Juan Fernando Caicedo told Win Sports.

