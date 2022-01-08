To the Rayyan He was leading 1-0 40 minutes into the first half against Al Wakrah when a player from the rival team collapsed inside his own arc convulsing, which caused that 15 minutes later he was removed by ambulance from the field of play causing the suspension of the game. match, whose new schedule is to be confirmed.

We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players

According to the Bein Sports channel, the game will not end this Saturday and the player, fortunately, survived thanks to the care received and is recovering in a hospital from the accident.

Al Rayyan’s goal

James Rodríguez, Al Rayyan player. Photo: Twitter @AlRayyanSC

After 20 minutes with the possession evenly divided and without many clear approaches, James took a corner kick that was caught in the area by the Iranian Khalilzadeh, thus marking 1-0 for Al Rayyan at home.

With that corner kick, the Colombian added his fourth assist in the Qatari tournament.

In the 40th minute James had a clear chance to score after a bad start from the goalkeeper, being in position to send the ball overhead from outside the area. However, he threw it over the arch.

Immediately afterwards, Al Wakhrah’s Ousmane Coulibaly, who was running to prevent James’ ball from entering, collapsed inside the goal of his team causing commotion among his teammates and being immediately treated on the field of play.

About 15 minutes after the action of the game, an ambulance entered the field of play to remove the player. The clock already marked 56 minutes of the first time, when initially they had decreed five of addition. Finally, the first half ended at 58 minutes.

Coulibaly fell to the ground convulsing and medical personnel performed heart massages and resuscitation exercises before removing him from the field.

SPORTS