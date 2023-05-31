Spain has tried this morning to enter the exclusive ten countries with access to space, but time has prevented it. The company PLD Space, created by engineers Raúl Torres and Raúl Verdú in 2011, when they were 23 and 22 years old, respectively, and with 3,000 euros contributed by them and their families, had programmed the takeoff of the demonstrator. miura 1a recoverable rocket that is the basis, or prototype, of the Miura 5, a launcher for satellites weighing up to 540 kilos that is expected to be operational in 2025. The flight wanted to prove that it is possible for Spain to have its own program to transport devices into space to, according to the company and companies in the sector, satisfy a market demand. At 6.40, PLD Space has communicated “an abnormal behavior in the load of LOX [oxígeno líquido que favorece la combustión]”, but the company has qualified that this incident was due to a “slow load” that did not imply the suspension of the launch. However, this has been postponed shortly after 8:30 a.m. due to adverse weather conditions: the presence of gusts of wind in height above the admissible limits.

PLD Space now has to deal with the Ministry of Defense for the next flight window, since the launch operation requires the interruption of all maritime and air traffic in the area, the surroundings of the Inta aerospace base (National Institute of Aerospace Technology ), located between the Huelva coastal enclaves of Mazagón and Matalascañas, and the Government Delegation has to establish a specific security device. In addition, the proximity of summer makes the coast an area of ​​great influx that could limit the possibilities.

Defense had granted permission to operate during the months of April and May. But in addition to the need to complete the preliminary tests, there were adverse weather conditions during the last fortnight of this month, which made the takeoff unfeasible, and the Rocío pilgrimage, which took place in the area surrounding the base and has conditioned the deployment of the security plan. This morning dozens of people have gathered in the vicinity, and the surveillance devices have proceeded to move them to areas further away from the base.

With the Virgin back in her hermitage, the miura 1 had prepared for takeoff. In mid-May, this rocket, 12 meters long by 70 centimeters in diameter, which will be used to analyze all the data and flight systems that will be incorporated into its twin Miura 5, passed the final test: a static test called hot test, which involved turning on the engine at full capacity for five seconds to check the perfect operation of the starting, temperature and pressure systems without leaving the platform.

Previously, another general test known as wet dress rehearsal (WRD), a phase in which it is ensured that all the pieces of the process fit together and function as intended. It is like a dress rehearsal with costumes at the opera that allows simulating all the steps of the actual launch, including the loading of propellants, the pressurization of the tanks and even the automatic abort protocol of the operation in the last minutes.

We are always going to prefer to delay the launch than end up with a dismantled rocket.” Raúl Torres, Launch Director and Co-Founder of PLD Space

“If during the launch procedure a minimal risk factor is detected, the operation will be aborted until the next flight window. We are always going to prefer to delay the launch than to end up with a broken-down rocket”, had warned the co-founder and director of the launch, Raúl Torres.

And so it has been. The systems engineer Roberto Palacios has explained that the presence of gusts of wind in height above the tolerable limits has discouraged takeoff.

For the premiere this Wednesday in Huelva, for more than 10 hours, the entire PLD Space team had repeated each of the steps of the previous tests and fine-tuned all the devices. The atmosphere was stable, with no threat of storms in the environment. But the winds, higher than 20 kilometers per hour in height, have forced the test to be suspended.

12 minute heart attack

The aborted process provided that, after ignition, the miura 1 — named after the wild cattle and as a symbol of the Spanish brand — will begin the take-off phase and the turning maneuvers to follow the planned trajectory.

After a few minutes, the microgravity zone would be reached, located about 30 kilometers away, to reach the apogee, at about 80 kilometers of altitude and in space conditions (outside the atmosphere). From that point, the rocket would begin the descent maneuver to leave the microgravity area and deploy the primary parachute. With the help of the airbrakes, reformed after the tests carried out in Teruel in September, and the main parachute, the miura 1 it would splash down on the Huelva coast to be picked up, taken to the port of Mazagón and, later, transferred to Teruel to analyze all the test results.

Predicted flight path of the ‘Miura 1’ PLD Space

“He miura 1 It is a technology demonstrator. We will launch it to get the information and keep moving towards the Miura 5. That’s where we have the focus. And in the necessary financing to be able to develop the investments and continue”, has affirmed Ezequiel Sánchez, executive president of the company.

The path is not closed, but quite the opposite: the next flight is only the beginning. “Our goal is to achieve a milestone for Spain and Europe, but we still have everything to prove. We know that many challenges await us, although we are certain that we will be able to solve them”, says Sánchez.

The main milestone is technological: developing “from scratch to the screws”, in the words of Torres. The second, to get it from peripheral Spain: PLD Space is based in Elche (Alicante), the test center in Teruel and the aerospace base in Huelva. The third is to avoid an aerospace winter in Europe.

the european rocket vega, that carried the first Spanish earth observation satellite SeoSat-Wit, deviated from its trajectory shortly after being launched from the Kurou spaceport in French Guiana in November 2020.

In April, the starship by Elon Musk, developed to take up to 100 people to the Moon, the most powerful in history, and with a budget more than 50 times that of the miura 1exploded shortly after takeoff, during the uncoupling of the two parts of the device.

The same month, the probe Hakuto-R, which was trying to be the first commercial ship to land on the Moon, stopped emitting a signal when the vehicle was scheduled to land on the moon.

These incidents always have an effect on the space race, which faces the possibility of an aeronautical winter that will slow down developments if failures occur in projects.

It already happened in Europe in December 2002 when the latest model of the European rocket Ariane 5baptized 10 tons Because it was designed to put that mass into orbit, it failed on its first launch when its engines stopped burning three minutes after takeoff. The accident was a setback for the European space program and caused the loss of two satellites: the Hot Bird Tm7 of Eutelsat, and the Stentor, a French experimental team.

“There have been winters in space and Europe is going through a crucial moment”, affirms Sánchez. The executive highlights the importance of a private initiative such as PLD Space, which has 30% public financing, making its way into an emerging market that demands a transport system to place each year in orbit more than 2,500 satellites weighing less than 500 kilograms over the next decade.

