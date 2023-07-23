The High Speed ​​trains (AVE) of the line between Madrid and Valencia have been without circulation since early in the morning after a fire broke out in the San Isidro tunnel (in the Valencian Community), which has caused the stoppage of the convoys that were circulating and the cancellation of those that left from Levante to Madrid, and vice versa, in the middle of electoral day.

Around five in the morning a fire broke out in the vicinity of the tunnel that affected the area where the pumping station is located, which has caused the pumps to not work and it is not possible to reduce the water that has accumulated at this point. Specifically, a chest was set on fire in the pump well of the tunnel of the high-speed access channel to Valencia.

At this moment, hundreds of travelers are waiting for an alternative at the Joaquín Sorolla station in Valencia and the Chamartín station in Madrid, the points from where their trains depart. In many cases, as they are indicating on social networks, they are voters who were going to exercise their right to vote on this Sunday of general elections.

Faced with this situation, various leaders of the Popular Party are calling on Adif (the state company that manages the railway infrastructure) for a quick solution to this problem. The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has demanded “a response from the Government to guarantee the right to vote”, as he has indicated in a message on Twitter. «It is frustrating that the busiest AVE line in Spain, Madrid – C. Valenciana, on a day as busy as today, suffers an incident. The government must use all means to guarantee democracy and that the people affected can exercise their right to vote”, he indicated.

The popular leader and institutional vice-secretary, Esteban González Pons, has also expressed concern about “who has been at the Valencia station since seven o’clock, bound for Madrid: no train has left nor have they been informed of buses. Tiredness and indignation reign. It is not enough to announce alternatives to silence criticism, you also have to put them into operation ».

Renfe has informed at noon that it has enabled transport alternatives for five services that have been affected by the suspension of train circulation in Valencia. The travelers of the two AVE (one departing from Castellón and the other from Valencia) who had been detained since 07:50 a.m. at the Valencia Joaquín Sorolla station have been transferred to an Alvia by conventional route to Albacete and, from this city, they will continue to Madrid by AVE.

As for the two AVE detained in Chamartín and Atocha bound for Valencia, the passengers travel by AVE to Albacete and from there they will continue in Alvia to the Valencian capital.

Finally, for the users of an AVLO from Madrid Chamartín detained in the Valencian town of Requena, a bus transfer to Joaquín Sorolla has been enabled, Renfe sources have detailed.