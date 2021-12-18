Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has again been discredited. Yang is said to have trained in a government sports facility, while this is prohibited because of his suspension. The three-time Olympic champion is serving this suspension for violating the doping rules. The global anti-doping agency WADA has launched an investigation into the matter.











Sun Yang was banned for more than 4 years in June for refusing to cooperate with an unannounced doping control in September 2018. Members of his support staff are said to have destroyed blood samples with a hammer. The court of sports arbitration CAS initially wanted to suspend him for 8 years, but decided to lower the sentence to more than four years in the second instance. The swimmer was not allowed to play at the Tokyo Olympics due to the suspension.

The Times ran the story that Yang was training illegally. Sun Yang, also in possession of 11 world titles, is said to have trained at the Anzi sports complex in Zhejiang province, not far from his hometown. “We take the allegations very seriously,” said WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald. “We are investigating the matter and are trying to gather information to assess whether the swimmer has violated the terms of his suspension.”

If so, WADA may reinstate the suspension. In that case, Sun Yang would also miss the Paris Games in 2024.