Two S-Bahn trains collided at the scene of the accident near the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn train station. © Matthias Balk/dpa

A young man dies and dozens of people are injured when two S-Bahn trains collide near Munich. Now a train driver has been convicted.

Munich – A good two years after the fatal S-Bahn accident in Schäftlarn, Upper Bavaria, a jury court in Munich sentenced a train driver to two years in prison on probation – for, among other things, negligent homicide.

The 56-year-old man had a red signal and ignored regulations on February 14, 2022. As a result, his train collided with an oncoming S-Bahn. A young man died and dozens of people were injured. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

The train driver acted in gross breach of duty, said the judge of the jury court, Nesrin Reichle. The judge said he couldn't remember the accident. But: “He admitted that it was a fatal mistake.” He fully acknowledged his mistake and his confession was credible.

Confession and sincere regret

The public prosecutor had previously demanded two years and nine months in prison for the train driver. The public prosecutor said that the driver acted in a gross breach of duty. In addition to negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm, she accused the defendant of endangering rail traffic in 51 cases. There was material damage amounting to seven million euros. She valued his confession and his sincere regret in his favor.

In his last word on Thursday, the man again tearfully apologized for his mistakes. His defense attorney Stephan Beukelmann pleaded for a suspended sentence of one year and nine months. His client made mistakes, but he accepts his responsibility.

The train driver stated in the proceedings that he could not remember the accident. He doesn't know why he behaved like that. At the same time he took the blame.

Red stop signal ignored

According to the investigation, the man was driving train number 6785 on the day of the accident and initially ignored an emergency braking procedure in front of the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn train station because the speed was too high. After the passengers got in and out, he drove off despite a red stop signal – and canceled the automatic emergency braking that followed. He did not obtain written permission from the dispatcher to continue driving after braking.

At the same time, the delayed S-Bahn train number 6776 from Munich arrived on the single-track route. Their train driver received a red light and initiated emergency braking. His train came to a stop after additional emergency braking. While the young train driver was still on the phone with the dispatcher to ask why, the other S-Bahn was already approaching. The accused train driver initiated rapid braking, but that was no longer enough. The locomotives crashed into each other.

The defendant – a trained turner – had only taken the train driver test nine months before the accident. This was a childhood dream come true, the man said. Even as a small boy he wanted to become a train driver. He has been delivering mail since January. dpa