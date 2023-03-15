It is not proving easy for justice to bring to an end and judge the two people accused in the case of the ‘farm of horrors’, one of the most serious cases of massive animal abuse in recent years in the Region. The case has been qualified for months and the prosecutor requests a year and a half in prison for the couple in front of a lost piece of land in an orchard lane in the Murcian district of Javalí Nuevo. He also demands that both be disqualified for four years for any profession, trade or trade that is related to animals for an alleged continued crime of abuse.

The problem is that the trial is becoming entrenched for different reasons and has already been suspended twice. The owners of the farm were going to sit on the bench of Criminal Court number 5 of Murcia at the end of November, but a coincidence of signs forced the hearing to be delayed. The new date set was this Wednesday, March 15, but the strike by the lawyers of the administration of justice has forced a new suspension.

Some people who are summoned as witnesses traveled to Murcia. Some of them were the ones who uncovered the ruthless mistreatment to which more than fifty animals were subjected, rescued in an eviction carried out in 2019 by Seprona agents of the Civil Guard and a judicial commission that executed an eviction order that weighed on The building.

Equialia ONG, and the associations Abrazo Animal, Fapam, Deanimals, El Cobijo, Cuatro Patas Jumilla, We are very dogs and My best four-legged friend took care of them. A dozen volunteers from these organizations participated in the eviction and most of them couldn’t believe what they were witnessing. Skulls on the floor, remains of dead animals in cages, and sheep crowded together with deformed hooves. “I haven’t seen something like this for a long time,” one of them said that day.

An anonymous tip-off



The director of Equalia, Guillermo Moreno, an association that carried out the investigation and collaborated in the complaint filed by Abrazo Animal for what was happening at the ‘farm of horrors’, explains that the case began months before the eviction after the notice anonymous from a person to the association.

«He explained to us that there was a farm a few kilometers from Murcia where since 2018 he had accumulated dogs and other animals without any type of sanitation. A farm that had been denounced for five years by animal protection associations without the law offering an answer, “he recalls from Murcia, where he traveled to attend the trial scheduled for this Wednesday and which did not take place.

«For the investigation, we recorded through a fence, from the outside, standing on a stool, what was happening inside the facilities, and as far as our camera allowed us to go, avoiding the sheets and banners that the owner had placed to prevent the visibility of the dogs”, says Moreno.

Above: A dog eating the corpse of another dog. Bottom left: ‘Alive’, a German shepherd, dying without food or water. Bottom right: A bird cage containing dogs.



equalia





After inspecting the place from the outside, the animalists witnessed what would later become the widespread images of cannibalism between animals: a dog eating the remains of another dead dog inside the plot. “We also followed up on a German shepherd who for 15 days was dying out in the open, without access to water or food and at a temperature of 40 degrees.” That dog is called ‘Vivo’ and the prosecutor highlights in his writing the suffering that this animal endured, which was barely standing when it left the farm, detailed in the reports made by different veterinarians.

Coordination to save animals



Following an order to evict its owner from the farm for non-payment of rent, the animal protection organizations coordinated to prepare the rescue of all the animals that were inside. After confirming the day, the associations met, along with the Civil Guard and the judicial commission that carried out the eviction. «We accessed the agents and checked the status of some dogs: locked up, starving, without food, with water containers full of dirt. In addition, other animals such as lambs, sheep, rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens were crowded into the old battery cages, banned in the EU since 2012.

“We expect an exemplary sentence for animal abuse in the ‘estate of horrors'” Guillermo Moreno Director Equalia NGO

In the nearby field of orange trees, you could still see the skulls and bones of dogs charred by the bonfires that the owner made to burn the remains of the animals that were dying. This case was described as one of the most horrendous that the members of the associations that participated in the eviction had witnessed.

«We expect an exemplary sentence for the repeated animal abuse in the ‘estate of horrors’. Three presumed crimes of animal abuse resulting in death, fifty-nine presumed crimes of animal mistreatment and one presumed crime against natural resources and the environment are being tried. These crimes are included in the penal code and contemplate penalties that can reach up to eighteen months of imprisonment, in accordance with the current wording of the penal code”, clarifies the director of Equalia.

The organization made public this Wednesday another investigation about the practices to force a chicken to live in cages in a space on a sheet of paper. “From Equalia we do not want the millions of laying hens that still live in cages to become new cases of horror farms, so in a few weeks we will start an information campaign about a large supermarket that continues to use eggs from caged hens in its products” .