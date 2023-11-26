Manchester United has regained its place at the top of the Premier League with an important win over Everton. In Liverpool, a suspended Erik ten Hag saw from the stands how his team was helped on their way with a world-class goal from Alejandro Garnacho. The home team failed to score the equalizer and was punished for it in the second half: 0-3.

#Suspended #Erik #ten #Hag #sees #world #goal #Garnacho #stands #Ronaldo #Rooney